At Christmas, Alveda King reveals how to stay focused on Christ, no matter what

During an interview on Friday morning on "Fox & Friends," Dr. Alveda C. King, evangelist and a niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., cleared up any confusion that might still exist about the reason for the Christmas season — and shared a few tips for staying focused on the true meaning of Christmas, no matter what else might be going on.

On Christmas Eve morning, King said, "The beautiful Christ-like message — we've had Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and certainly now Christmas — the message is to love, to repent, to forgive, and to share. That's what Jesus did, and God gave us Jesus."

She added, "It's just a very beautiful season. We want to keep that spirit all year around if we can, but certainly this is a good time to say Merry Christmas to everybody."

At a time right now when so many people across our nation are struggling through any number of crises — tornadoes and the resulting damage and destruction; crime waves across our cities; and so much more — King said, "This is a very difficult season. I have lost loved ones to COVID, for example. [Then there's] the violence, the tornadoes, everything that is happening."

She stressed the words and advice of her grandfather, Rev. Martin Luther King Sr., who said that we must "thank God for what we have left."

"And so I tend to focus on those things that are right around me now," she continued. "And even with gift-giving — say you don't have a lot of money to buy a present — you can bless somebody" instead, she said.

She noted that such gifts of thought and warmth such as baking cookies for neighbors and delivering them, or taking part in Christmas caroling in the neighborhood or community, can mean a great deal at this time of year.

"Things like that mean a lot at Christmas as well. It doesn't mean that other things are not happening or have not happened — but we really can thank God for what we have left," King said.

On Fox Nation, her show, "Alveda King's House: A King Family Christmas" brings "hope and joy in the midst of the storm — and we do a little cooking with it," too, she shared on Friday morning.

