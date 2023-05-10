Christians have a 'voice' in Kirk Cameron: Writer-actor to appear at Billy Graham library for faith-based book

After a months-long tour across the country to nearly a dozen public libraries to share messages promoting family, faith and country, actor-writer-producer Kirk Cameron, based in Los Angeles, is working with Rev. Franklin Graham of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and of Samaritan's Purse to bring a new story time book hour to families and children, Fox News Digital has learned.

The event will take place this Saturday, May 13, at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We are expecting close to 1,000 people to show up on Saturday," a Brave Books spokesperson estimated on Wednesday regarding attendance.

"Kirk will be joined by Franklin Graham for the two story hours we have scheduled. Both are completely sold out," the publisher said.

Brave Books, a conservative children's book publisher based in Texas, said of Saturday's planned event, "We will still have our patriotic time, followed by Kirk's reading of his children’s book ‘As You Grow.’"

In exclusive comments to Fox News Digital, Rev. Graham said, "Libraries used to be safe places for families, but many of them now seem to be agenda-driven places that welcome drag queens to hold story hours for children."

He added, "This is just plain wrong — and I’m so glad Kirk Cameron has decided to tell a different story, a story with biblical values."

"We need to teach our children the truth of God’s word, and that’s exactly what Kirk wants to do."

Rev. Graham also said, "It’s a shame that some libraries and activists have tried to stop him. They want him to shut up and sit down — but Kirk isn’t afraid to take a stand for what’s right, and I couldn’t be more proud of him."

Rev. Graham said, "I want to thank Kirk Cameron and Brave Books for taking a stand for the voice of Christians to be at the table in today’s cancel culture, where it seems ‘anything goes’ until it comes to Jesus Christ."

"Together, we are praying for America's spiritual and moral revival."

Cameron told Fox News Digital in an email, "Being invited to the Billy Graham Library to read my children’s book about Christian virtue is a high honor, like being invited to the Library of Congress to teach others what it means to be a true American."

He added, "Franklin Graham’s presence at this family gathering adds a significant spiritual weight and reminds us of a time in our not-so-distant past when America was more in step with the 'Fruit of the Spirit.'"

Cameron also said, "Together, we are praying for America's spiritual and moral revival."

Cameron will host story time for families at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. in Billy Kim Hall at the Billy Graham Library, Rev. Graham's team confirmed with Fox News Digital. It is a ticketed event and advance reservations are required (tickets for story time are sold out).

The book signing event will be held at 3 p.m. in the Billy Graham Library and is free and open to the public, with no reservations required. Copies of Cameron's book "As You Grow" will be available for purchase in Ruth’s Attic bookstore at the Billy Graham Library — or guests may bring their own copies, the library said.

After the Saturday event in North Carolina, Cameron's next planned book event will take place in Seattle at the end of May.

Brave Books said he is scheduled to speak at Seattle's Central Library on May 27th at 10:30 PST.

Anyone can learn more by visiting the publisher's website.