Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Christian prayer app Hallow is presently available in more than 350 prisons in nearly every state, as part of a partnership with an online Catholic university.

"It means so much to us to be able to make Hallow available in prisons," Erich Kerekes, Hallow CTO and co-founder, told Fox News Digital.

He continued, "We believe it's important to help our incarcerated brothers and sisters, who often experience loneliness and isolation, and help them feel close to God."

'HALLOW' PRAYER APP ACCOMPLISHED ITS GOAL DURING THE GOP DEBATE, COMPANY SAYS: 'PRAY WITH ME REAL QUICK'

Hallow's outreach to prisons was done with the assistance of Catholic Distance University, an accredited, online, university based in West Virginia.

Catholic Distance University has had a presence in prisons since 1984, and presently offers 37 courses in English and Spanish, as well as three certificate programs, completely free of charge to inmates, says its website.

Due to the limitations of available technology in prisons, only some of Hallow's content is made available to the incarcerated, the company said.

Hallow first became available in prisons in August 2023, the company told Fox News Digital.

Prior to that, "multiple users" had requested on behalf of their incarcerated family members that Hallow be made available in prisons.

CHRISTIAN APP HALLOW REACHES 100 MILLION PRAYER MARK, SERVES WIDE AUDIENCE OF BELIEVERS

"Having a portion of our prayers available in prisons has been a goal of ours for years, but there are restrictions around technology in prison that make it rather challenging," said Kerekes.

Partnering with Catholic Distance University, with its existing prison ministry, he said, made this challenging process much easier.

"We are extremely grateful for the work that Edovo [a programming company] and CDU have done to make this possible," said Kerekes.

HALLOW APP ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH LIAM NEESON FOR NEW ADVENT SERIES THIS YEAR

Prisoners are able to access Hallow's app programming through iPads, the company explained.

The raw audio files are shared with Catholic Distance University, which then works with the correctional programming company Edovo to make them available to those who are incarcerated.

"My eldest is currently in prison due to drug addiction. This litany is such a beautiful and timely prayer that I just had to say thank you from the depths of my heart."

The most popular prayers in prisons are the Divine Mercy Novena and the Rosary, said Hallow.

In addition to those prayers, prisoners can access stories about miracles, Bible stories and additional guided prayers.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Family members of the incarcerated have told Hallow how helpful the app has been to their loved ones during their prison stays.

"My son is currently incarcerated," one parent told Hallow. "We're walking this difficult journey together."

People who are in prison "really need to hear God's word," said the parent, "and they are losing hope."

Hallow's content is also helping those who are coping with a loved one's imprisonment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the prayers on the app is the "Litany for the Imprisoned," a call-and-response prayer that is said for the intentions of those who are imprisoned.

"I just needed to say thank you so very much for including a Litany for the Imprisoned," another parent of an incarcerated person told Hallow. "My eldest is currently in prison due to drug addiction. This litany is such a beautiful and timely prayer that I just had to say thank you from the depths of my heart."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.