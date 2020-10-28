Chewy launches telehealth service for pets

Telemedicine has grown in popularity as the COVID-19 pandemic kept millions of Americans home. Now their pets can get in on it, too.

Chewy launched a new telehealth service for pets Wednesday that allows pet parents and veterinarians to meet online over what the company called its “proprietary tele-triage platform.”

The service, called Connect With a Vet, can connect residents in most states with a licensed veterinarian to answer common questions, share advice or refer them to a local vet or emergency clinic. The vets can help with questions like what to do after a dog eats something it shouldn’t, or if a cat is lethargic and not eating.

However, the vets can’t diagnose medical conditions, provide treatment or prescribe medication over the platform. And the service is currently only available for dogs and cats.

The service is free for Chewy customers who subscribe to the online pet supply retailer's “autoship” program. To chat with a vet, customers just have to visit the Connect With a Vet page from a computer or mobile device and hit the “chat now” button. The pet parents will be able to share photos and videos of their pets if necessary.

Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy, said the company aimed to make an easy-to-use system that will be useful beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are always looking to enhance our customers’ experience,” Singh said in a written statement. “Visiting a local vet continues to be a challenge for many pet parents during this time. Similarly, the vet community has also been impacted via clinic shutdowns or reduced clinic hours. So, we thought, ‘Why not come up with a solution that can help both communities, our customers and veterinarians, in this time of greatest need?’”

Chewy has been piloting the service in Florida and Massachusetts since May. It has been expanded to 35 states and Chewy plans to open the service nationwide.

“These are early days and there is a lot to learn,” Sigh said. “We’re glad we are innovating fast and at a time when it matters most.”

The pilot program got high ratings from users, according to Chewy. It’s also given a boost to vets who have been impacted by the pandemic or just needed flexible scheduling.

Dr. Christina Fernandez was one of the vets who has partnered with Chewy on Connect With a Vet.

“Helping people help their pets is the best part of being a veterinarian,” she said in a written statement. “Being able to do that in a way that is convenient for pet parents, while also supporting our veterinary colleagues, has been a truly rewarding experience.”