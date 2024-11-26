Expand / Collapse search
Centuries-old gold treasure recovered by Florida authorities after being stolen

The gold coins were illegally trafficked, Florida officials say

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Florida treasure hunters recover hundreds of 18th century coins from Spanish shipwrecks Video

Florida treasure hunters recover hundreds of 18th century coins from Spanish shipwrecks

The ships, known as the 1715 Treasure Fleet, went down off the coast of Indian River County during a hurricane. (Credit: FOX 35)

Florida authorities recently announced the recovery of several centuries-old gold coins stolen in 2015.

In a press release published Tuesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) explained that 37 coins were recovered with the help of the FBI. The coins are worth a combined $1 million.

The coins date back to the 1715 Treasure Fleet. Several ships in two different Spanish fleets were lost in a hurricane in July 1715, causing their treasure to sink to the bottom of the ocean.

Exactly 300 years later, in 2015, a treasure trove of 101 gold coins was discovered off Florida's Treasure Coast by the Schmitt family. The family operated an LLC called 1715 Fleet - Queens Jewels.

Split image of coins

Around $1 million in historic gold coins were recently recovered by authorities. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

But while 51 coins were accounted for, the others were not. which is considered stealing.

"While 51 of these coins were reported correctly and adjudicated, 50 coins were not disclosed and were subsequently stolen," the FWC noted.

Display of gold coins

Florida officials say that over 50 coins were stolen. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

Earlier this summer, the FWC began working with the FBI to investigate Eric Schmitt, who the FWC says is linked to "the illegal sale of multiple stolen gold coins between 2023 and 2024."

"Investigators executed multiple search warrants, recovering coins from private residences, safe deposit boxes and auctions," the press release noted. "Five stolen coins were reclaimed from a Florida-based auctioneer, who unknowingly purchased them from Eric Schmitt."

Coin on display

The coins originated from the 1715 Treasure Fleet. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

"Advanced digital forensics identified metadata and geolocation data linking Eric Schmitt to a photograph of the stolen coins taken at the Schmitt family condominium in Fort Pierce," the statement added.

The FWC also said that Schmitt took three stolen gold coins and placed them in the ocean in 2016, "to be found by the new investors of 1715 Fleet - Queens Jewels, LLC"

Gold chains on display

The FWC linked the stolen coins to Eric Schmitt, who is believed to have illegally trafficked them. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission )

While 37 of the coins have been recovered, 13 are still unaccounted for. The FWC said that the recovery of the coins "marks a major milestone in a long-standing investigation into the theft and illegal trafficking of these priceless historical artifacts.

"We are grateful to our investigative teams, law enforcement partners and the experts who contributed to this groundbreaking case."

