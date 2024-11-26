Centuries-old gold treasure recovered by Florida authorities after being stolen

Florida authorities recently announced the recovery of several centuries-old gold coins stolen in 2015.

In a press release published Tuesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) explained that 37 coins were recovered with the help of the FBI. The coins are worth a combined $1 million.

The coins date back to the 1715 Treasure Fleet. Several ships in two different Spanish fleets were lost in a hurricane in July 1715, causing their treasure to sink to the bottom of the ocean.

Exactly 300 years later, in 2015, a treasure trove of 101 gold coins was discovered off Florida's Treasure Coast by the Schmitt family. The family operated an LLC called 1715 Fleet - Queens Jewels.

But while 51 coins were accounted for, the others were not. which is considered stealing.

"While 51 of these coins were reported correctly and adjudicated, 50 coins were not disclosed and were subsequently stolen," the FWC noted.

Earlier this summer, the FWC began working with the FBI to investigate Eric Schmitt, who the FWC says is linked to "the illegal sale of multiple stolen gold coins between 2023 and 2024."

"Investigators executed multiple search warrants, recovering coins from private residences, safe deposit boxes and auctions," the press release noted. "Five stolen coins were reclaimed from a Florida-based auctioneer, who unknowingly purchased them from Eric Schmitt."

"Advanced digital forensics identified metadata and geolocation data linking Eric Schmitt to a photograph of the stolen coins taken at the Schmitt family condominium in Fort Pierce," the statement added.

The FWC also said that Schmitt took three stolen gold coins and placed them in the ocean in 2016, "to be found by the new investors of 1715 Fleet - Queens Jewels, LLC"

While 37 of the coins have been recovered, 13 are still unaccounted for. The FWC said that the recovery of the coins "marks a major milestone in a long-standing investigation into the theft and illegal trafficking of these priceless historical artifacts.

"We are grateful to our investigative teams, law enforcement partners and the experts who contributed to this groundbreaking case."