Celebrate your favorite teacher at school with these tips during Teacher Appreciation Week

You should always find time to show appreciation for teachers who have gone out of their way to mentor and guide you through your educational career.

Finding the perfect way to celebrate your teachers can be difficult, yet they will most likely appreciate the sentiment no matter what you do.

In the United States, Teacher Appreciation Week takes place in early May and is meant to honor educators who give their best effort throughout the school year.

Below are some of the best ways to celebrate special teachers.

Buy a gift card Donate funds to their classroom Bring them some baked goods or homemade foods

1. Buy a gift card

Whether your teacher is a K-12 educator or a college professor, he or she likely has to wake up early and work long hours.

That means it is probably a chore for teachers to find time for a nice lunch or coffee break.

Gift cards to their favorite restaurant, coffee shop or afternoon snack place give them the funds to unwind and enjoy themselves after a long day of work.

A gift card also allows your teachers to spend free money on themselves rather than having to spend their own. If done correctly, teachers will appreciate the sentiment and be incredibly grateful. However, it is important that you discreetly talk with them to find out their interests so that you know what gift card to purchase.

As previously mentioned, restaurants and coffee shops are great options but also consider purchasing gift cards from a spa, clothing store or subscription service. Moreover, get your fellow students to chip in and pool your money to purchase a card. This will not only allow your teacher to spend more, but also let the whole class show their appreciation.

2. Donate funds to the classroom

A major problem for educators, especially in grades K-12, is funding to help their classrooms operate efficiently to ensure every student has a chance to succeed. Many teachers have to spend their own money on staples, pencils, paper, electronics, snacks, scissors, pens and other classroom supplies.

Therefore, pooling money from your friends and family would be a meaningful way to show teachers that you appreciate all the time they put into their job. It will also help them improve their classroom without them having to use their own money.

Also, see if the contributors would be interested in creating a year-round fund, so teachers have a regular source of funding for supplies.

It's a great way to show your appreciation and help teachers effectively run their classrooms from year to year. Ask fellow students, past students and parents about pitching in.

3. Deliver some baked goods or food

Most people love homemade baked goods because the gift shows a willingness to put quality time into making something you know they will enjoy.

Consider baking homemade cookies, a pie, brownies or cupcakes for your teachers to enjoy during their lunch break or share with the whole class.

You can also bake for the entire faculty and leave the tray in the staff lounge as a gift.

If your teachers are on a strict diet, consider making a healthier afternoon snack, such as a favorite salad or sandwich.

Showing that you care enough to cook a meal is the most affordable and appreciative gift you can provide those who have gone out of their way to help you.