Celebrate Father's Day with a Peruvian Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado is one of Peru’s signature and most popular dishes. It is a stir fry that combines sirloin (in Spanish, lomo) or other type of steak, with tomatoes, onions and other ingredients. We recommend hanger steak, because it has more flavor. It is typically served with French fries and white long grain rice.

At Raymi we love this dish because of its great favor and because it represents Peruvian food at its best, highlighting the Asian influences in our cuisine.

Ingredients for the Lomo:

Clean hanger steak cut in to 1 oz small medallions, 2 lb

Red onions cut in to petals, 1 lb

Cherry tomatoes cut in half, 12 oz

Chiffonade cilantro, 4 oz

Lomo sauce to taste

Cooked French fries

Cooked Jasmin rice

Ingredients for the Lomo sauce:

250g. low sodium soy sauce

125g. oyster sauce

60g. red wine vinegar

(Just mix all the ingredients and reserve.)

Ingredients for the accompanying rice:

15g oil

50g butter

10g garlic minced

20g salt

1qts Jasmine rice

1qts Water

Preparation:

Cooking the meat: Preheat a large sauté pan and add a touch of oil. Season the meat with salt and, when your pan is smoking, add the meat without overcrowding the pan. Sear on both sides, remove from pan and reserve. Repeat this process until all meat is seared. Add the red onions, cook slightly, and then add your tomatoes and the sauce. Bring to a boil and add the meat. Cook to desired temperature, add cilantro and serve.

Jasmine rice: In a pot with oil and butter, cook the garlic until it starts to get slight color. Add the water and bring it to a boil. Add the rice and let it come back up to a boil, turn it down to medium-low, cover tight and cook for about 16 minutes. Turn off and let it sit covered for 5 more min. Uncover and fluff, keep it warm and set aside.

Mix the lomo preparation with the fries, serve the rice separately.

(Serves 4-6)