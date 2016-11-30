Happy Father's Day to our favorite papacitos
Congratulations to our favorite Latino dads! Juggling fatherhood and fame can't be easy, so kudos to all of them.
Actor William Levy and his children.
BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 18: Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona carries his sons Sasha and Milan as he walks onto the pitch prior to the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Valencia CF at Camp Nou on April 18, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez and their kids Max and Emme on stage before he performs Valentine's Day show at Madison Square Garden on February 14, 2009, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres at the St. Agatha Church in Miami, Florida (Photo by Kathleen Biache/WireImage)
MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 26: Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem and their children are seen on December 26, 2014 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images)
MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 08: Real Madrid footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Junior watch Rafael Nadal of Spain against Jarkko Nieminen of Finland in their third round match during day six of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at the Caja Magica on May 8, 2014 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Singer Juanes and his family.
Soccer player James Rodriguez with his daughter Salome.
BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 23: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona plays with his son Thiago Messi after the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RC Deportivo La Coruna at Camp Nou on May 23, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
MIAMI - AUGUST 18: In this handout image provided by Ricky Martin, Ricky Martin poses with his sons Valentino and Matteo on August 18, 2009 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Pablo Alfaro/Ricky Martin via Getty Images)
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - JULY 09: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Carlos Vives, his wife Claudia and children Elena and Pedro visit Walt Disney World on July 9, 2013 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Ali Nasser/Disney Parks via Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 08: Tv personality Mario Lopez and daughter attend the Los Angeles Premiere and Party for Disney•Pixar's INSIDE OUT at El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
Singer Luis Fonsi and his family.
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 27: Actor Diego Luna and son Geronimo Luna attend Yo Gabba Gabba! Live! There's A Party In My City at Nokia L.A. Live on November 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
385801 10: Singer Gloria Estefan, her husband Emilio Estefan, Jr. and their children Nayib and Emily Marie arrive at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center February 21, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Laura Farr/Newsmakers)
This Sunday, June 7, 2015 photo shows, Perez Hilton, from left, his son Mario, and his new daughter Mia posing for a portrait at the Sofitel, in New York. Hilton's first Father's Day with his baby girl will be on Sunday, June 21. The 37-year-old celebrity blogger (real name: Mario Lavanderia) started his family in 2013 when son Mario was born via surrogate. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)
