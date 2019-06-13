'High winds' blamed for roller coaster malfunction: 'Yikes!'

Roller coaster riders were left rolling back and forth when the train shut down mid-ride.

Video of one of the GateKeeper roller coaster trains at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Oh., appearing to get stuck was uploaded to Facebook. In the footage, train cars full of passengers roll back-and-forth, stuck on a lift hill mid-ride.

The incident occurred around 9:30 on Wednesday night, Fox 8 reports. According to the park, weather conditions caused the ride to come to a stop. This caused a safety system to engage and shut down the trains. One train stopped near the park’s main entrance, and another train was stopped on the ride’s lift hill.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Shannon Drown-Ebeling posted footage of the incident to Facebook, saying “Saw this as we were leaving tonight! Yikes! The wind had very suddenly picked up, so I wonder if the malfunction was due to the high winds.”

A statement from Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark obtained by Fox 8 seems to corroborate the “high wind” theory. The statement says, "At approximately 9:30 p.m. last night, a train on the GateKeeper roller coaster did not complete its full circuit due to weather conditions at the time. The train came to a stop on a section of track near the main entrance. The ride’s safety systems engaged as designed and an additional train was stopped on the lift hill. Guests in both trains were escorted safely from the ride."

Cedar Point’s website describes the park as the “roller coaster capital of the world.” According to the site, the GateKeeper hits speeds of up to 67 m.p.h., and part of the track runs over the park’s entrance. The ride opened in 2013.

Cedar Point did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.