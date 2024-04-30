Amazon Pet Day: 10 top picks on sale for your cats and dogs

Amazon is kicking off its big Pet Day sale event on May 7th, and for 48 hours, pet owners can find exclusive deals on their favorite brands. It's a great time to replace aging pet beds and maybe invest in a nifty automatic feeder. Or stock up on chew toys, pet food and pet medicine all at a fraction of what they regularly retail for. Shoppers have two full days to save on home, electronics, and personal care products for their pets.

Sign up for Buy With Prime and have your pet picks delivered in record time. You will get fast, free delivery on pet essentials. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

Plus, a subscription to Prime also includes free streaming of your pets' favorite movies and shows on Prime Video and free Amazon Photos storage. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Five top deals for your cat

Five top deals for your dog

This PetSafe Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box, on sale for under $200 during Amazon’s Pet Day, is fully automatic and uses crystal litter to absorb urine and dehydrate solid waste, which also helps control odor. The litter box has a stainless steel cleaning rake that activates 20 minutes after a cat leaves to rake waste into a covered trap. The tray can be thrown away and replaced every few weeks.

The PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Food’s LCD screen makes for an easy set, plus with a ton of programmability, the feeder can cover any feeding schedule. It doubles as vacuum food storage, so your pet gets fresh meals. It's on sale now for under $70.00– 22% of the original price.

Don’t miss the opportunity to save in on cat care and grab the Advantage II Large Cat Vet-Recommended Flea Treatment & Prevention for under $45.00, 23% off the list price. Advantage II is effective within 12 hours and kills fleas for up to 30 days.

INABA Churu Broth for Cats is made with high-quality ingredients, including farm-raised chicken and wild-caught fish. It's great as a dry food topper to get fussy cats interested in eating. Grab a 12-pack for under $12.00.

This cat scratch pad for indoor cats is made from all-natural sisal, which is sturdier than regular scratching pads. It is easier to clean, doesn't leave a lot of fine confetti, and provides a place for your cat to rest, scratch, and play. It is on sale for under $25.

MidWest Homes for Pets Foldable Metal Dog Exercise Pen is a great for keeping your puppy (and furniture) safe. These pet playpens are manufactured of solid metal wire and feature an Electro-Coat finish for long-lasting protection against the elements. Get one for under $40– 49% off the original price.

Keep any four-legged chewers occupied with a Benebone Wishbone Durable Dog Chew Toy, now on sale for just over $10. This dog chew toy is made from nylon, and its curved wishbone design makes it easy for dogs to pick up and chew.

If your dog is a fan of Milk-Bone Flavor Snacks Dog Treats, stock up on them at a discounted price. The small treats are on sale for under $4 during the Pet Day event on Amazon.

Wahl's Lithium Ion Rechargeable Dog Nail Grinder safely grinds and smooths your pet's nails. The grinder comes with a protective cap that allows you to file each nail without accidentally rubbing the grinding stone against your pet's paws. Plus, it is cordless for ultimate convenience, and you can get up to three hours of run time on a single charge. It's on sale for under $40.

If your spring-cleaning involves throwing out the old dog bed, this PETMAKER Orthopedic Dog Bed with Memory Foam is an excellent replacement for under $15. The bed is an excellent option for senior or arthritic dogs because of its extra support and warmth. The bonus is that the cover is machine washable.