Bridesmaid immediately gets engaged after catching wedding bouquet

This is the hilarious moment a bridesmaid caught the bouquet - and her boyfriend immediately dropped on one knee and proposed.

Teaching assistant Kirsty Frayne, 29, jostled with other female guests and prepared to try and catch the flowers during the ceremony. But she was left stunned when the bride simply turned round and handed her the bouquet instead.

Kirsty's partner Joe Booker, 28, then appeared behind her and got straight down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

The couple were attending the wedding of Joe's cousin Ben Lavell, 36, an estate agent, and his bride Natalie at the Carlyon Bay Hotel near St Austell, Cornwall, England.

BRIDE SUING SANDALS RESORTS FOR $30 MILLION, CLAIMS BUTLER MOLESTED HER

The elaborate proposal plan was hatched during the bachelor party.

"I was at Ben's bachelor party in Krakow when, after a few drinks, he said he thought it would be a good idea for me to propose to Kirsty at his wedding,” Joe, a window cleaner, said. “I was not sure at first as I didn't think about getting married yet as we are just about to immigrate to Australia, but then I thought it doesn't get much more romantic than proposing at a wedding."

Thankfully, Kirsty - who is originally from Perth in Australia - immediately said yes before bursting into tears in front of delighted guests.

Ben said: "We thought it was be a lovely thing to see and celebrate before they left for Australia, plus Kirsty is desperate to get a married and have babies and was sure Joe was never going to do it.

"Joe is quite shy to so we didn’t think he’d do it. So Natalie came up with the idea of instead of throwing the bouquet to give it to her and Joe would be there waiting. His family didn’t know either, apart from his dad,” he added.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Ben and Natalie, of Cannon Downs, Cornwall, are currently honeymooning in Bali.

Natalie, added: "About a month ago he said he’d do it as long as we were sure it wouldn’t steal our thunder."

Kirsty and Joe, from Bognor Regis in West Sussex, are now preparing to move Down Under in two weeks and start planning their wedding.

This story was originally published by SWNS.