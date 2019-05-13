Bride's vow renewal dress slammed: 'Is the theme pirate hooker?'

Well, that’s a look.

A woman has been picked apart online for her unusual choice of a barely-there wedding dress for her upcoming vow renewal ceremony in Las Vegas.

The see-through lace dress with corseted bodice has received some very harsh comments in the Facebook group, “That’s it, I’m wedding shaming,” where it was posted by a group member with part of the caption reading “Just…why??”

The dress, called the Caludette Maxi Dress, retails for $317 on fashion retailer Revolve’s website.

“I found my dress! Gunna (sic) cost me nearly 400$ ugh. Vow renewal in Vegas June 20th,” the alleged bride’s photo that was shared in the shaming group read.

“Is the theme pirate hooker?!” one group member commented, clearly upset by the chosen attire.

“That looks like it should cost $14.99 max,” another wrote, referring to the hefty price tag.

“When I say ‘trashy,’ I mean it looks like literal trash. Like scraps someone threw away and the bride found it,” another wrote.

“It looks like fancy toilet paper,” one commenter wrote.

“I hate it,” one person succinctly put.

Though the majority of the more than 600 comments were ridiculing the dress, there were a few who admitted to liking the saucy look.

“This is super pretty on her, but not worth that much,” one person wrote.

“I like it . It's a vow renewal not a wedding,” another commented.

“I think it's pretty appropriate for Vegas,” another offered.

Though the dress seems to be pretty polarizing online, the bride-to-be-again seemed happy with her choice as she posted photos of her proudly flaunting the skimpy frock.