Bride's father asks stepdad to help walk her down the aisle in sweet viral moment

A selfless gesture by the father of a bride was shared on social media in a viral moment of him surprising the girl’s stepfather by asking him to help walk her to the altar.

"My dad surprised my step dad by asking him to join us in our walk down the aisle. We had kept it a secret until the ceremony, so everyone was surprised when we included him," Kelsey Griffith wrote on TikTok along with a video of the sweet moment.

The footage shows Griffith’s dad walking her down the aisle in her wedding dress before stopping and reaching a hand out to her confused stepdad, Andy, sitting with the guests. Andy gets up and walks on the other side of his stepdaughter to give her away.

"My stepdad, Andy, has helped raise me since I was nine years old, so he deserved a little moment of recognition on our wedding day," she added. "It was an incredibly sweet and humble gesture to include him and I’m beyond proud of my dad for doing so."

They walked down the aisle to a piano rendition of Abba’s "Dancing Queen," likely a reference to the Abba-based movie "Mamma Mia," which is about a girl involving all three of her possible fathers in her wedding.

If you’re a fan of Abba this wedding entrance might be for you," a woman says in the video, which had been watched more than 5.6 million times by early Friday.