Bride upset friend skipped reception to go to grandma's funeral

A woman who shared her story on Reddit did not get the response she was hoping for.

Normally, when the maid of honor quits a week before the wedding, some might judge her to be rude.

But what if there's a death in the family? While the bride was OK with her friend missing the ceremony for a funeral, she seemed upset that the reception was skipped as well.

The post appeared on Reddit’s forums, where the author explained that she got married two years ago on a Friday the 13th in October. Her maid of honor was her old college roommate Annie.

The bride wrote: “Two weeks before my wedding, a different bridesmaid had to drop out due to taking finals she couldn't miss. That was fine, I had another friend I asked and he accepted. Then, less than a week before the wedding, my friend Annie dropped out of the wedding because her grandmother died and the memorial was the same day a couple of hours earlier. (I found it weird they had it on Friday the 13th since her family is SUPER religious, but c'est la vie).”

This is where the story starts to get strange. The author continued: “I completely understood her need to be there and know it was NOT her fault. I asked if she could try and make the reception at least, and she said she couldn't. I'll admit, I was really sad, but I got over it. However, after that, I didn't hear from her for some time. She never apologized and never initiated text conversations.”

A year-and-a-half later, Annie got married. According to the post, “While I was invited to the wedding, I wasn't part of her bridal party. I decided to forgo the wedding as I knew I would just bring negative energy and didn't want to ruin her day. At this point, we hadn't spoken since MY wedding.”

She concluded her post, “I want to reiterate that I am not mad at her for missing my wedding, I am hurt that she didn't make an effort to come to my reception and that she never reached out to me afterward.”

Her post did not get the response she was hoping fo, thoughr. One user commented: “This lady is nuts. She makes a whole post about being hurt because the friend had to miss her wedding for a funeral. Then when everyone tells her she’s wrong, she refuses to accept it.”

Another user added, “She sounds like one of those people who turn everything into a 'poor me' thing.”

Others couldn’t believe that she couldn’t forgive her friend, with one posting: “She's basically still a jerk for saying that she wasn't ever going to forgive her friend. Feeling hurt and sad is one thing, but the lack of forgiveness is definitely wrong.”

In an update, the original author returned to say that even though the majority of responses said she was wrong, she hadn't changed her own opinion on the matter: Feelings are more complicated than Reddit seems to comprehend.”