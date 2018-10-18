Bride-to-be slammed for giving friends itemized bill after party: report

An unidentified woman took to social media on Wednesday to blast her bride-to-be friend for sending her a breakdown of the bill from a recent Hen Do-- which could be considered something like a British version of a bachelorette party.

One of the itemized entries included 24 cents for a soft drink.

The party’s itemized bill listed the total cost of food, gifts and décor, dividing the cost of each by seven—the number of people who attended the party, the Sun reported. The bride-to-be even listed the cost per guest for napkins and M&Ms, 71 cents and 43 cents, respectively.

Alcohol and pizza were the most expensive party items, costing each guest $3.23 and $11.74, respectively, according to the report. The woman said even though guests were asked to bring their own booze, they ended up paying for the alcohol the bride-to-be brought.

Other items on the list included lemonade (36 cents), popcorn (28 cents), and cotton candy ($1.42).

The woman called the future bride "insane" for sending out such a bill, according to the Sun.

"I’m sorry but if you take the time to split the cost of a honeydew by 7, you are insane," the woman said. "The party wasn’t even fun bc [because] she was trying so hard to make it a picture perfect party and it seemed unnatural and more like a business transaction."

Commenters responded harshly to the invoice, calling it “tacky” and not very reasonable, according to the Sun.