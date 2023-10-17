Bride-to-be disinvites her own sister from wedding, fears sibling would 'flash' wedding guests with racy dress

A family standoff is playing out in real time on social media as a bride-to-be, describing herself as 26 years old, shared her story with others and asked for their recommendations about how she's handling it.

Over 8,000 people have reacted to the pre-wedding drama so far, while some 3,000 people have shared comments with the woman about to be married.

She wrote that her sister is "two years older than me."

Providing more context, the woman wrote of her family upbringing, "We were raised in a liberal home where we were allowed to wear anything or nothing at home."

Her sister, she said, "has always dressed very skimpily and I didn't mind because I was used to it at home."

However, she added, "this time, I am feeling a [certain] way because my wedding will be in February 2024 and my sister, who is also one of the bridesmaids, has shown me what she intends to wear." The woman posted her story on the Reddit page known as AITA ("Am I the a--hole").

Wrote the bride-to-be further, "I was shocked, to say the least. The dress shows clearly that she's not wearing a bra or panties because it has a slit up to her waist and her back and chest are barely covered."

"If she doesn't find a different [and] more decent dress, then she is no longer one of the bridesmaids and she's not invited to my wedding anymore."

She added, "I'm uncomfortable with her being around other people, especially my fiancé and his family looking like that."

Yet the bride's own parents, the young woman added, "see nothing wrong with her outfit."

The bride-to-be said she told her sister that "if she doesn't find a different [and] more decent dress, then she is no longer one of the bridesmaids and she's not invited to my wedding anymore."

The young woman on Reddit also wrote, "She feels that I'm being unfair, since I have no right to control what people wear and I also let all bridesmaids choose whatever design they wanted as long as they stuck to the colors I gave [them]."

She continued, "Her chosen color sticks to the color scheme and that's OK, but the design makes me feel it's not appropriate. I don't want my sister flashing my guests, but she called me an AH when I disinvited her."

The woman added in her post, "Now she and my parents are not talking to me. My fiancé said he has no opinion on it and would go with what I decided."

Fox News Digital reached out to a psychologist for professional insights into the family's situation.

Wrote one commenter to the woman — receiving thousands of "upvotes" for this remark — "Annnd this is just one reason why people elope."

The commenter added, addressing the original poster, "Put your foot down that your sister will not be dressing like she is going to an MTV music awards show — or she will not be in your wedding. Because you are the damn bride, and in this case you can control what your bridal party — and even guests — wear."

The commenter also said, "Even if your parents aren’t talking to you (or don’t even attend), you can still get married. And your sister can be disinvited if she doesn’t behave."

Another commenter sounded this note of exasperation: "Oh for crying out loud. Dress codes exist everywhere in life, and yes the host of an event can set the dress code."

The commenter added about the sister, "Does she not have to work for a living?"

Said another person about the sister's behavior, "This is … incredibly attention seeking, and she’s not the main character at your wedding. She should choose something else."

