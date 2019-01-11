Costco sells out of 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese

Your comfort food prayers are answered, mac and cheese lovers.

Costco has blessed us with a 27-pound “Storage Bucket” of the ooey-gooey good stuff containing 180 servings. This gluttonous golden opportunity is helpfully listed under “Emergency Kits & Supplies” on the Costco website.

Oh, and don’t worry if you’re a single person eating for one — it’s got a two-decade shelf-life.

That’s a lot of eating elbow room, thanks to the hearty folks at Chef’s Banquet, a household name in family-size freezer food circles.

Bonus: you can even fit “100 baseballs, half a bale of hay or your average 3-year-old child” in the bucket once it’s empty, according to People.

Online reviews for the $89.99 item are all raves: “Good stuff! We bought this for our grandson. He was here the day it arrived. We opened it and made it. Very pleasantly surprised. I have made it a couple of different ways. You can’t mess it up. Have purchased it again, and will continue to use it,” says MimiO.

“I was surprised,” chimes in HealthTechSavvy. “Honestly, I was expecting something that tasted horrible. I was surprised to find out that it was very good. But, don’t pack the cheese sauce powder.”

Although it’s actually been around on the down low for a few years, this cheesy pasta product is suddenly so popular that it’s temporarily out of stock.