Bride says you should keep your wedding dress secret, here’s why

Keeping your wedding dress a secret from your guests might be the best thing you could do for your peace of mind.

At least that’s what newlywed bride Nicole Pellegrino thinks soon-to-be brides should be doing, according to a recent TikTok video.

Pellegrino, who’s a co-host of the Betches Brides Podcast, took to the video-sharing app to say one of her biggest "wedding regrets" came from showing off her gown before the big day.

"Do not show anyone your dress before the wedding day," Pellegrino began. "I was showing mine to literally anybody who asked. I'm not kidding. Whether it was a friend, a distant relative, a co-worker, I was doling photos of that dress out like hotcakes, and I regret it. People are bad liars and no matter how hard they try. If they don't like your dress, when you show them that photo, it will show on their face."

"So, even if you truly love your dress and feel great in it, those little opinions will subconsciously start to taint your perspective of your own dress," she continued. "Instead, grab two to three people that you really trust, and you want their opinions on the dress, take them shopping with you, have them support you throughout the way. Only show them. That way, on the wedding day, it's a big surprise for everybody, all your bridesmaids see it for the first time, it's really special, and you don't have to deal with people's opinions."

The 58-second clip has been viewed more than 395,100 times. Former and soon-to-be brides have largely found the piece of advice to be helpful.

"Omg this happened to me. I would show people and they would be like, ‘Oh! It’s so cute…." And it would make me second guess my dress and I got so upset," one TikTok user wrote.

"Yes! I can relate to this," another user shared. "I’ve had so many doubts about my dress over the past few weeks all because of one person’s comment and reaction."

According to Brides magazine, the national average cost of a wedding dress is $1,631.