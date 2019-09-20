Bride-to-be claims friend stole her 'dream wedding dress' after showing her pictures of it

A woman planning a wedding is claiming her friend, who is getting married a few months before her, has stolen her “dream” dress after showing her a picture of it online.

The anonymous woman posted on Reddit, sharing that she and her friend were discussing each other’s upcoming weddings when the woman showed off a picture of her “dream wedding dress” that she was planning on purchasing.

“Low and behold, a couple weeks later she texts me a picture of her wearing the dress at a store, saying that she knows it’s my dream dress, but she loved it when she saw it and put it on and knew it was her dress,” the fuming woman wrote on Reddit’s Wedding forum.

“And she said she figured it’d be okay since I hadn’t even tried it on yet, but she KNEW I was planning on trying it on, KNEW it was my dream dress, and KNEW I was going to buy it. She’s now asking me to find a different dress so she can wear it. I don’t know what to do, I’m so upset,” she continued, asking the Reddit community what the best next step would be, stating she felt her friend “crossed a line.”

“I’ve tried on tons of dresses and none compare to the one I found online and wanted to buy. Should I get it anyway?” she asks.

Those on Reddit encouraged the woman to get the dress

“Get the dress! Even if there are a ton of mutual people at your weddings no one is going to notice unless they are days apart and even then I bet they wouldn’t notice. Both of you are going to have different hair, makeup, jewelry, etc,” one person wrote.

“If it were me, I would still get the dress as it's a dress that is absolutely loved. Though your friend will wear the same dress, so what? Obviously you guys both have the same great taste and will each look spendid in it either way,” a Redditor commented.

“Get your dream dress lovey,” one encouraged.

Though many also reminded the bride to try it on first, suggesting that she might not like it as much as she does in pictures.

“Have you tried it on yet? You may not like it as much as you think,” one commenter shared.

“Try it on, but also try on others,” one person wrote, adding, “If you are still in love with YOUR dress, and it truly is the one for you -- buy it!”

The woman has yet to update whether or not she has purchased her dream dress, but it seems that she received more than enough kind words cheering on.