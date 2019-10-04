Bride fires flower girl on wedding day, gets slammed on Reddit

Just like every rose has its thorn, so too does every (unnecessary) flower girl dilemma.

An anonymous bride enlisted the help of Reddit’s popular “Am I the A--hole” forum to ask whether she was wrong in firing her 8-year-old niece from her role of flower girl on the day of the wedding — and, perhaps to her surprise, the vote for overwhelmingly “yes.”

The woman shared her account of what happened over the weekend, explaining that she has two 8-year-old nieces, Amber and Katie. For some reason, the bride felt she could only have one flower girl at her wedding and she chose Amber.

“Unfortunately for my perfect day I felt shallow and since Amber has more of a typical angelic 'cute' appearance (very long hair, glasses, big smile) I picked her. Her parents also convinced me she deserved it because she got top marks in some assessment her school did,” she wrote on Reddit.

After choosing Amber, however, the bride shared that Katie’s dad – the bride's brother – had claimed that Amber had been bullying Katie about not getting chosen.

“The girls have never liked each other for reasons I don't know. I didn't pay too much mind to it since I was too caught up in myself,” she wrote.

However, the bride changed her mind on her wedding day, when she “got to witness the bullying” firsthand.

“Amber (and keep in mind this is an eight-year-old child) told Katie that she'd never get married because she's too ugly. I could imagine how upsetting this would be for a child and I made Amber apologize and also took away the flower girl job and gave it to Katie,” she shared on Reddit.

According to the bride, Amber didn’t take it well and cried the entire wedding — and also for days after the event. Eventually, Amber’s dad, the bride’s other brother, called to tell her he was “extremely angry” at her for taking away Amber's flower girl duties.

“As someone who was bullied myself growing up, it felt like [it was] the right thing to do after Amber's behavior towards Katie. I can't imagine how upsetting those comments would be, and at that point, Katie, who had never been anything other than well behaved, deserved it more than Amber,” the bride wrote, defending her decision.

However, her brother was not the only one who felt the bride was in the wrong for her decision.

“[You're wrong] for not just having two flower girls. Like, why was this even an issue in the first place?” one user shared in a comment, which has since been upvoted more than 23,000 times by people who agreed.

“These are eight-year-old CHILDREN, not adults dealing with other adults. Not to mention they are both her nieces, not strangers or employees. If she is falling into the trap of judging her very young relatives based on their looks, that is absolutely horrifying,” another wrote of the bride’s decision to compare her nieces’ appearances.

“[You're the a--h---] for making it so incredibly obvious that you were picking Amber over Katie in the first place that you gave credibility to Amber's bullying. There was no reason you couldn't have two flower girls. You played favorites, then realized it was problematic when Amber exaggerated the same reasoning that led to your initial decision,” another wrote.

The bride had not shared an update of the incident as of Friday.