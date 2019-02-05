Bride asks guests for $233 to 'secure' their place at the wedding: 'That is the tackiest thing I have ever heard'

A woman was “shocked” to discover her sister-in-law is charging guests to attend her wedding.

In a post shared on Net Mums, the woman explained that she recently received the invitation for the upcoming summer nuptials and, alongside the RSVP information, was a section with bank details in order to pay about $233 to “secure [a] place at the wedding.”

“We will be staying over with our child on the venue grounds for 2 nights so I understand what this money will probably go towards this but I just feel it's a bit 'off' and bad etiquette. When we got married, immediate family stayed at the venue which we paid for,” the woman wrote.

She also explained that her mother-in-law, who is footing a large portion of the wedding bill – including the venue, which comes with rooms for guests – was “shocked” and asked the bride not to request money from immediate family members.

“We will pay as we wouldn't want to miss it for the world but just wondered how others would feel about this?” she asked in her post.

Many have chimed in with their opinions, with some calling the request plain rude while others say that having to pay for your accommodations isn’t all that surprising.

“I think it’s rude yes. She should have at least mentioned to people first so that the bank info doesn’t come as a huge shock on the invite.”

“I think it's incredibly bad manners. It sounds like a business arrangement rather than a wedding. If I was you, I wouldn't go, out of principle as much as anything else.”

“If it's to pay for your accommodation it's not unreasonable, as the venue will want deposits at least, to secure the rooms. Just because you would have paid for immediate family to stay, doesn't mean they can afford it, or want to spend the budget that way.”

“That is the tackiest thing I have ever heard.”