Wedding cancelled after groom cheats with stripper, bride's sister demands she gets the wedding dress

Some people take hand-me-downs very seriously.

After getting cheated on right before her wedding, a woman decided to alter her unused wedding dress into something she could wear to other events in an attempt to take her power back. Unfortunately, she didn't realize that her sister apparently had plans for the dress.

Posting under the name Aitaweddingdresscu, the former bride-to-be revealed that she was set to get married two months ago. Unfortunately, the event was called off when her fiancé cheated on her with a stripper at his bachelor party.

“I had this beautiful dress that cost me around two-thousand dollars (out of my pocket),” she wrote. “I had been very depressed since everything happened because I felt it was somehow my fault for not being sexy enough or not giving him what he wanted. So last weekend I decided to ‘take my power back’ and I began altering the dress. I have been sewing for 15 plus years so I know what I am doing. I cut it a bit, changed the color to something less wedding-y and after a week of work I had a beautiful gown that I could use for more stuff.”

Since the process was cathartic for the poster, she shared a picture of the results to Instagram. Unfortunately, she didn’t realize that someone else had plans for the dress.

“My sister hits me up and asks me if that was my old wedding dress and I told her yes,” the story continues. “She then called me and asked me why I had done this. I asked her why it was such a big deal. And she told me that I could have waited till after her wedding. I was so confused. Then she reminded me that when we were staying at the hotel where my wedding was supposed to happen, my mom and sister were there cheering me up and my sister said something along the lines of ‘oh well if you are not using it, I will.’ We all laughed so I thought it was a joke because it was never brought up again after. She just asked me once what material it was so I assumed she wanted something similar.”

The story ends with the author explaining that her mom says she understands both sister’s point of view, but she thinks the former bride-to-be could have waited a few more months to cut up the dress.

“Did your sister think about how awkward it would have made you feel to see her get married in the dress that was supposed to be yours,” asked one user.

“I think it's pretty insensitive for your sister to expect to use your wedding dress,” elaborated another. “She needs to consider how painful it would probably be for you to sit at her wedding and watch her walk down the aisle in the dress you were supposed to wear for your wedding, which then turned into a terrible memory.”

“Why would anyone want to wear a loved one's failed relationship and misery right in front of said loved one's face is beyond me,” added another.

Another user had a practical question about the situation, asking, “Wait, her wedding is in 5 months and she hasn't even asked you about the dress? What if it had needed altered or cleaned?”