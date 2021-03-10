Bride allegedly kicks dad out of her wedding for not lending his backyard as a venue

A father is reportedly heartbroken about being uninvited to his daughter’s wedding all because he didn’t want to lend his backyard as a wedding venue.

The anonymous father shared details about the unfortunate situation in a life advice subreddit where users vote on whether a person is right or wrong in a civil dispute. Two years ago he lent his backyard as a venue to his stepdaughter, and it seems his biological daughter was expecting similar treatment.

BRIDE GETS UPSET AT FLOWER GIRL TIARA SISTER-IN-LAW PURCHASED FOR HER WEDDING: ‘AM I UPSET FOR NO REASON?’

"My daughter was supposed to marry at another location last year but because of the pandemic, the venue shut down permanently. She's now asked to use my home for the wedding but I told her my issues with that," the father wrote. "I had a restraining order against her mother, my ex, and a few members of her family after threats and harassment [sic] were directed towards my wife and myself."

The restraining order has since expired, but the father explained he still has misgivings because he doesn’t feel comfortable letting his ex-wife and his ex-wife’s family enter the home he shares with his new wife.

"This has upset my daughter greatly and she's screamed at me which she's never done," the father shared. "I offered to give her 15 thousand dollars for an alternative venue but now she's adamant about it being our home."

WOMAN DEMANDS FAMILY PAY FOR SECOND WEDDING BECAUSE SHE DIDN'T LIKE PHOTOS FROM FIRST

The situation has allegedly been made public on the daughter’s Facebook page, which has added to the family drama.

According to the father, his current wife and stepdaughter have been accused of trying to ruin his daughter’s wedding although they "haven't played any part in it."

Just when the father was thinking of giving in to his daughter’s demand and asking his wife and stepdaughter to skip the event, he was informed that he uninvited to the wedding.

BRIDE RANTS ABOUT NOT RECEIVING ENOUGH GIFTS, ONLY HAVING TO WRITE 30 THANK YOU CARDS FOR 100 GUESTS

This allegedly happened after he tried to compromise by suggesting an outdoor trailer bathroom be rented, so no one will have access to his home. In his own words, she "refused and said it was a disgusting idea" before she accused him of playing favorites.

The daughter will reportedly walk down the aisle with her grandfather at whichever venue her grandmother chooses.

"I feel like I've made the biggest mistake of my life. I'm completely heartbroken," the father concluded.

The Reddit post has received more than 19,600 upvotes and over 1,800 comments from people who largely don’t think the father was wrong.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I get that this is your daughter, but why are you even questioning your decision here?" One Reddit user wrote. "Issues serious enough for an actual restraining order, screaming, people publicly trying to shame you on Facebook---not to mention you offered her money to do this elsewhere."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Your daughter is being demanding and 15k for a new venue is a generous gift," another user chimed in. "Seems like the extended family love the drama around this decision since she stirred the pot. Your house, your choice."