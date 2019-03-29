Bride accused of embezzling $93G for wedding gown, butt lift, party planner

There’s nothing wrong with pulling out all the stops to ensure you’ll look your absolute best on your wedding day — within limits of the law, of course.

One Virginia woman has been busted for embezzling over $93,000 from her employer to pay for a wedding gown, a butt lift and a wedding planner for her big day.

Vanessa Cline, of Stafford, was arrested and charged last week for embezzling the hefty sum from No Limits Construction, where she worked as a bookkeeper, WTVR reported.

According to the outlet, the 32-year-old woman had paid for a $25,000 wedding planner, a $7,200 butt lift surgery with Elite Plastic Surgery of Miami and a $2,000 bridal gown using the company's credit card.

Cline also wrote out five forged checks for nearly $10,000, and made other unauthorized purchases including plane tickets, an ATV, home furniture, clothing and more, as per a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner of No Limits Construction caught wind of the fraud when officials with the credit card company called to relay the news that the account due to lack of payment.

Upon her arrest, authorities charged Cline with five counts each of embezzlement, forgery and uttering.

Coincidentally, Cline had been hired at the construction company to replace a bookkeeper who had pled guilty to embezzling around $150,000 from January 2016 to January 2018, the sheriff’s office said.

The bride has since been booked into Rappahannock Regional Jail on an $8,000 bond — just a little more than the cost of her ill-fated butt lift.

It remains unclear at this time if the woman ultimately tied the knot before her arrest.

