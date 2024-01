Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A group of Jewish organizations in New York baked a 35-foot-long loaf of challah last week in the hope of setting a new world record.

Challah, a braided bread, is traditionally served on Shabbat and other Jewish holidays, the website My Jewish Learning notes.

The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), headquartered in New York City, along with the Orthodox Union teamed up to attempt to break the record for the longest challah, JFNA told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

JFNA is an organization that "represents more than 400 independent Jewish communities," says its website; it raises and distributes over $2 billion each year to various charitable groups.

The undertaking was so large that it involved two bakeries in two states – plus an 18-wheeler truck, said JFNA.

Strauss Bakery in Brooklyn formed and braided the 200-plus pounds of dough on Thursday, Jan. 18, said the JFNA.

The unbaked loaf was then put onto a truck and taken to David's Cookies in New Jersey. That bakery has a "tunnel oven" that was able to bake the challah.

After it was baked, the challah was put back onto the truck and taken to Rodeph Shalom Day School, a school associated with Congregation Rodeph Sholom, a synagogue in New York City.

It was unveiled there on Friday, Jan. 19, as part of an All-Day Shabbat celebration at the school.

Students at Rodeph Shalom Day School ate the challah, JFDA told Fox News Digital.

A second "backup" challah was given to "several Moishe Houses," said the organization.

Moishe House "provides vibrant Jewish community for young adults by supporting leaders in their 20s as they create meaningful home-based Jewish experiences for themselves and their peers," says the group's website.

The massive bread creation was done as part of "North America's Shabbat of Love," an initiative that JFNA created.

Shabbat of Love was a nationwide celebration aiming to be "the largest Shabbat dinner celebration in North American history," says its website.

"Shabbat of Love aims to embrace as many Jews as possible, including the vast numbers of North American Jews who have never celebrated Shabbat before and are seeking a way to connect with their Jewish identity," said JFNA in a Jan. 17, 2024, press release.

"For Jewish people struggling to deal with the surge of a global surge of antisemitism and anti-Zionism, Shabbat brings a much-needed day of peace, a day of dignity and a day for reconnecting not just with family and friends, but with the entire Jewish people," said JFNA.

The challah measured 35.2 feet, JFNA told Fox News Digital.

If this length is certified, the bread would set a new world record.

The current record-holding challah loaf was baked in Nov. 2019 by Grandma Moses bakery in Sydney, Australia, says the Facebook page for The Shabbat Project Sydney.

That loaf was measured at 32 feet.

If the record attempt is approved, the 35-foot challah will join an impressive lineup of super-sized bread records.

In July 2013, a man named Etienne Thériault baked a 54.8 foot (16.71 meters) loaf of garlic bread at École Ola-Léger, an elementary school in Bertrand, New Brunswick, said the Guinness World Records website.

Not to be outdone, an even longer bread record was set in Nov. 2013.

The "Record Pizza Men" of NIPFood, an Italian company, baked a loaf of gluten-free bread that was 190 feet and 7 inches (58.10 meters) long.

The gigantic loaf of gluten-free bread was made for a gluten-free food expo in Brescia, Italy, said the Guinness World Records website.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.