Brand blasted for selling 'sexy' tight corsets for postpartum women

Retailer Mothercare has been slammed for promoting $115 corsets to women who've just given birth - without warning of the health risks.

The mom and baby-centric shop has said it will now review the online advertising of some of its maternity lingerie, after a backlash over the "sexy" corsets.

The $115 Belly Bandit Mother Tucker corsets were listed on the site as "post-birth lingerie" - and sat alongside maternity aids, like bump support belts designed to relieve backache.

Modeled by a young woman in stiletto heels, they had no warning the corsets shouldn't be worn until at least six months after giving birth - because your body is still recovering.

Reps for the store admitted the product should come with such a warning, and said they would make changes on the websites, after The Times raised concerns from midwives and moms.

"If you have it too tight (in the first six months) you could be causing damage,” Jacqui Tomkins, the chairwoman of Independent Midwives UK, said. "I’m very anxious for women who are getting the wrong message. It’s saying the most important thing is for you to be back in shape, looking like Kim Kardashian. That worries me."

Mother of four Kim Kardashian, who welcomed two of her children via surrogate, caused a stir when she showcased her tiny waist at the Met Gala back in May.

The reality star launched a waist-training craze when she modeled corsets on Instagram back in 2016.

Her little sister Kylie Jenner, too, raised eyebrows by wearing a corset just six weeks after giving birth to daughter Stormi last year.

Sarah McMullen, of the National Childbirth Trust, told The Times the corsets "add to the pressure to meet unrealistic expectations" on new mothers.

In a statement, the brand told The Times the corset was not designed to be worn immediately after giving birth.

"We are reviewing the wording and imagery to ensure it is clear to customers how this product should be used,” reps for Mothercare said.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.