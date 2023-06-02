Brain-boosting foods for fighting memory loss, preventing Alzheimer’s disease

As people age, the memories of many get weaker.

More than 6 million Americans alone live with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

There is no cure for the disease that impacts so many, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing you can do. There are some ways to improve memory, one of which is your diet.

There are several foods that are filled with vitamins and minerals that have been shown to improve brain function. By including some of these foods in your diet, it is possible that your memory could remain sharp for longer.

Here is a list of brain-boosting foods that help improve memory.

Berries Spinach Chocolate Apples Eggs Mediterranean-based diet

1. Berries

All kinds of berries are great for fighting memory loss. This is mostly because they contain polyphenols, an antioxidant that has many positive functions like reducing inflammation.

"To boost your brain health, reach for juicy fruit like blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, cherries, grapes, cranberries and currants," co-author Dr. Matthew Lederman of "The Whole Foods Diet: The Lifesaving Plan for Health and Longevity" told Fox News Digital.

Another great thing about berries is that they can be enjoyed in so many different ways. You could put them in yogurt or cereal, blend them into a refreshing smoothie, or they can be enjoyed on their own.

2. Spinach

Spinach is another great food to combat memory loss since it is filled with vitamins like folate and vitamins E and K.

Mix some spinach into your salads or cook it up on the stove and add to another dish. If you don’t like the taste of spinach, sneak it into a fruit smoothie. All the fruit will mask the spinach flavor, but you’ll still get all the vegetable's healthy benefits without the taste.

3. Chocolate

Good news: There actually are some health benefits to chocolate, as long as it is consumed in moderation, of course.

Chocolate contains antioxidants that help improve blood flow to the brain, which helps the organ to function.

4. Apples

An apple a day doesn’t just keep the doctor away. They also keep the memory young. The most vital part of the apple for memory’s sake is the peel, so leave that on the fruit.

The peel of an apple contains quercetin, an antioxidant that protects the brain from inflammation.

Slice it, dice it, eat it straight off the core. Dip it in peanut butter, a little bit of caramel or eat it as it comes.

5. Eggs

The magic part of the egg is the yolk when it comes to memory enhancement. The yolk of the egg is the part that contains choline, which has been shown to aid memory.

Whip up some eggs for breakfast and pair them with some fruit for an extra memory boost.

6. A Mediterranean-based diet

Many sources, including the National Institutes of Health and Harvard Health, have advocated a Mediterranean-based diet to help with memory.

A Mediterranean diet contains fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, seafood and unsaturated fats like olive oil. It is a diet heavily focused on plant-based cooking with little red meat.