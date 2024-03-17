Boyfriend falls asleep while girlfriend is pouring her heart out about her dad troubles

A relationship drama is lighting up social media on Sunday morning — and sleep, or lack thereof, is involved.

In just three hours, the post received over 1,000 reactions, with more than 300 comments posted.

"My girlfriend had a dinner party with some family friends last night," wrote a user by the name of "hellokittuh" on the Reddit page known as AITA ("Am I the a--hole").

MAN ON REDDIT IS STUNNED WHEN HIS WIFE DEMANDS MORE HELP AROUND THE HOUSE: ‘I DO THE BEST I CAN’

The young woman "and her friends were discussing their relationships with their parents, and my girlfriend ended up realizing how much she couldn’t relate to them," the man wrote.

"Her friends apparently spoke highly of their dads and [fondly] recalled their memories — while my girlfriend and her father don’t have the strongest relationship by any means."

He said the woman "felt sad that she didn’t share the same relationship or experiences with her dad."

The boyfriend added, "While she’s talking, I can feel myself falling asleep (because it’s 3 a.m.), so I tell her I’m falling asleep and good night."

"She feels upset that I didn’t have anything to say and went to sleep."

He continued, "I guess she feels upset that I didn’t have anything to say and went to sleep. She said I should’ve at least tried to console her, but I was genuinely falling asleep because I was tired."

So, he asked others on the platform, was he wrong about how he handled this?

The man was not wrong, said a commenter in the top "upvoted" remark, which some 2,000 people agreed with, according to the post.

REDDIT DRAMA ABOUT DISNEY TRIP BY GRANDMA AND KIDS GOES VIRAL AS SHE REFUSES TO APOLOGIZE TO FAMILY

"It's weird to dump that huge pile of trauma onto you at 3 a.m.," said a user going by the name of "trick_boysenberry495."

"She should've waited 'til the next day."

The same commenter also said of the boyfriend, "He might feel guilty, but that doesn't make him responsible."

As for the woman, "she might feel hurt by what 'he's done,' but that doesn't mean he's guilty of anything."

The commenter finished with this pronouncement: "Human emotions are tricky like that."

"She can call him but she can’t get offended if he falls asleep" at that hour.

Another responder agreed largely with those sentiments, saying the young man was not wrong, as "I would argue that at 3 a.m. this would be entirely within the parameters of expected [behavior] for most people."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Someone else wrote, "I wouldn't be able to stay awake at 3."

In response to that, someone else said, "I wouldn’t be able to stay awake after midnight."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And then another person wrote, "10 for me... Sheesh, what are you whippersnappers doing, lol."

Taking a completely different tack, another commenter chimed in with, "She can call him, but she can’t get offended if he falls asleep" at that hour.