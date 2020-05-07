Boy, 3, hands dad MBA diploma during front lawn graduation ceremony

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Congrats to the grad — and his adorable lad.

One New Orleans man recently celebrated the completion of his MBA with a little help from his wife, his 3-year-old son and neighborhood friends, who came together for a jolly graduation ceremony on his front lawn.

The coronavirus pandemic has unfortunately postponed most in-person commencement rites across the country for the indefinite future, such as at the University of Cincinnati, Ohio. Sean Cosgrove earned his MBA from the school’s Lindner College of Business last month, inspiring his wife Kassie to throw a surprise ceremony to honor the achievement at home.

AMERICA TOGETHER: UPLIFTING STORIES OF AMERICANS FIGHTING THE GOOD FIGHT

"He's used to me surprising him. I'm a big believer in that fun stuff," she told Good Morning America.

Enlisting the help of their son Nolan, Kassie had the boy sign his name on his dad’s (homemade) diploma and present the degree during the ceremony — complete with a handshake and all.

From a safe social distance, neighbors in lawn chairs cheered and sang the tune of the traditional graduation hymn “Pomp and Circumstance” as Sean descended the front steps of the family’s home.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Neighbor Ethan McDonald kindly lent a cap and gown for the proud grad to wear for the special occasion – albeit from Tulane University.

“This is the wrong color,” Sean joked of the robes, as Kassie helped put on the hood.

Through the darkness of the pandemic, McDonald said that the graduation festivities helped bring a little levity.

"Our street is like a family and we all wanted to do something to support Sean," he told GMA.

After the applause, little Nolan mischievously stole back the spotlight by trying on the mortarboard cap.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE