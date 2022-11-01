Blunt, surprising answers to the question, 'What should women be able to do without judgment?'

Reddit users have been chiming in with gusto on a provocative question posed by a user recently: "What should women be allowed to do without being judged?"

Responses to this query have run the gamut — and some of the individual replies have then spurred their own provocative conversation threads.

Here's a selection of replies to the question.

"Not smile all the time."

"Age in peace."

"Be single — especially older and single."

"Nearly anything, same as any other human being."

"Choose not to have children."

"Anything — just like men."

"Lift weights, play/compete/do sports."

"Get angry because of very understandable things, without getting called bossy, b****y, being on our periods, being called difficult or crazy or gaslighting."

"Not care about looks."

"Be comfortable in clothing."

"Be pretty but with a bit of a belly and still be about to get a partner who won't judge!"

"Be terrible at cooking or other chores."

"Make the decision to never get married."

"Grow hair."

"Anything and everything as long as it's legal."

"Live."

"Breastfeed in public."

"Be a stay-at-home mom raising children."

"Have interests … No matter the things we like, or the interests we have, we are always ridiculed. This is especially true with younger girls in this generation. If that interest doesn't hurt anyone, let it be."

"Not use makeup."

"Gain weight."

"Have a career."

"Enjoy sex."

"Be able to walk around at night without needing about 50 self-defense measures."

"Speak!"

‘Women constantly criticized for talking too much’

Further to the "speak" response noted above — the poster of that reply went on at some length …

"Women are constantly criticized for talking too much," she wrote.

"Studies have shown that men speak more frequently and for longer in public speaking arenas. However, it is women who are seen as being too talkative."

She added, "I heard two researchers talking on the radio about an experiment that they did … They divided the presentation of their findings exactly 50/50. The female researcher was criticized for having talked too much."

"Women should be able to speak as freely as men [do]."

This person also said, "When women are strong in their views, they are seen as hysterical or bossy … When men do the same, they are seen as strong or convincing. Women are more likely to be interrupted than men."

In closing, this person also noted, "Women should be able to speak as freely as men [do]."

A Reddit user then responded to that woman's response.

The person wrote, "You reminded me of a moment in psych/child development research where grade-school children were being observed during recess to find out what they were doing and what developmental tasks they are working on."

This person added, "After weeks of observation, the researchers realized their notes were almost entirely about boys. They were asked what the girls had been doing. ‘Nothing,’ they said. ‘They just sat in groups and talked.’"

Added this same person, "No info on what they talked about, group dynamics, nothing. The disregard for the [development] tasks the girls were working on — social skills, friendship, self-expression, conflict resolution, humor, etc. — was so blatant, it sparked entire new avenues of research."

