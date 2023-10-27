Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Blind dog is reunited with its family after going missing for three days in the UK: 'Overjoyed'

Molly, an 11-year-old Labrador retriever, was found in the span of only two hours once the charity was alerted

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
Blind Labrador dog is reunited with its owner with the help of a drone after going missing for three days Video

Blind Labrador dog is reunited with its owner with the help of a drone after going missing for three days

An 11-year-old Labrador that is completely blind went missing for a period of three days before being rescued by a drone on behalf of the search and rescue team at Drone to Home.

After going missing for three days, a blind Labrador senior dog was reunited with its family — thanks to a drone.

The 11-year-old Labrador, Molly, had disappeared from her home in the United Kingdom — leading the pup's family to call a search and rescue team, SWNS reported.

The U.K.-based charity, Drone to Home, responded to the call.

KANSAS FAMILY DOG, MISSING FOR 8 YEARS, IS FOUND 1,000 MILES AWAY FROM HOME IN IDAHO: 'WOW MOMENT'

The charity was contacted on the third day of Molly's disappearance.

The pup's owners even thought the dog might have died, SWNS said.

An 11-year-old blind Labrador was reunited with its family after going missing for three days. In this drone image, the dog is shown wandering and looking for its family — just moments before they were reunited. (SWNS)

In only two hours, the search and rescue team was able to locate the Labrador. (SEE the video at the top of this article.) 

"Within just two hours of the call, the team were able to locate Molly in Tissington, Derbyshire," said SWNS, the British news service.

ARIZONA DOG RETURNS TO FAMILY AFTER GOING MISSING FOR 12 YEARS: 'WAS LIKE A NEW PUPPY AGAIN'

CEO Phil James and his team were overwhelmed by the beautiful reunion between Molly and her owner.

"I don't get emotional very often but the Lab did bring a tear to my eye, I must admit. I'm so happy for the owners to see them overjoyed," he said.

A shot of the heartwarming moment a blind dog called Molly, who had been missing for three days, is reunited with her owner. (SWNS)

CEO James, the chief drone operator and instructor of Drone to Home, founded the organization in 2019.

The search and rescue charity is dedicated to reunited furry friends with their family members.

"Drone To Home was created out of a necessity to help more people find their beloved dogs," according to the charity's website.

UTAH HORSE RETURNS HOME TO OWNER AFTER 8 YEARS OF RUNNING WITH WILD MUSTANGS: 'IT’S A MIRACLE'

"As he began finding more and more missing dogs, word soon spread that his skills and experience in reuniting missing dogs [brought] much-needed peace of mind for thousands of people in the community."

The charity started as a one-man job, with James funding the search and rescue on his own.

Molly, an 11-year-old blind Labrador retriever, was located in Tissington, Derbyshire, after the family reached out to the search and rescue team for help. In this scene, after a happy reunion, Molly and her owner trot over to the owner's car to finally return home together. (SWNS)

"I self-funded it up until registering [it] as a charity on the 29th of April 2022, and to date we have reunited 2,487 dogs, three ponies, an emu, a skunk and nine cows," James shared with SWNS.

The charity has hundreds of volunteers who can come together either behind a drone or on the ground when needed.

Drone to Home has reunited 2,487 dogs, and a variety of other animals, with their families since its founding in 2019. Above, the joyful reunion after Molly went missing for three days. (SWNS)

"We all love what we do and have the best job in the world," James said via SWNS.

Fox News Digital reached out to Drone to Home for further comment.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 