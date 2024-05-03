5 accessories that will elevate your bike ride and keep you safe

May is national bike month! If you've given in to the cycling bug and are looking for key accessories that will help elevate your bike ride to the next level, this list is for you. We've selected five accessories that will help truly make a difference to your biking experience – whether your goal is to get faster, ride safer or with more comfort.

Here are five accessories you need for that next ride:

The Garmin Varia RTL515 is a game-changer when it comes to safety. This tail light pairs with your smartphone or bike computer and alerts you of vehicles approaching from behind up to 153 yards away. It also has a bright light with excellent visibility in daylight, good side visibility and good battery life. Get it for under $200.

Log your rides and monitor your progress easily with the Wahoo Elemnt Roam V2 bike computer, on sale for under $400 at multiple vendors. This bike computer pairs with your phone for easy setup and customization. Reviews note that it has a larger space for maps, is easy to use and has a more colorful display.

Buy it at Zwift

An indoor bike trainer is great for gaining speed or for those days when it's just too miserable to get a ride in. The Wahoo KICKR SNAP Smart Trainer gets top marks for its price, currently around $300, and performance. The trainer is easy to set up, and reviews say it provides a realistic ride experience. It has Bluetooth connectivity to link with various devices for training apps and sessions.

At the top of your list for bike safety should be a bell. They are a small, inexpensive way of letting people know you are behind them. The Knog Oi Classic Bike Bell, on sale for under $20, is loud enough to grab attention but comes in a sleek design that will suit most bikes and won't clutter your handlebar. Plus, it is easy to install.

Give your hands some extra protection on your rides with a pair of gloves. These Rapha Core Mitts, priced at under $45, have a simple design and provide excellent grip and bar-feel in all weather conditions. These bike gloves also reduce road vibrations to keep you riding in comfort.