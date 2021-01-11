Biden's rescue dog Major to receive 'indoguration' ceremony organized by Delaware animal shelter

This future first dog is being welcomed to the White House in a major way.

Major, President-elect Joe Biden’s German shepherd, is being honored with an inauguration ceremony of his own next week, thrown by the animal shelter he was adopted from.

Major will be the first rescue dog to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue when the president-elect is sworn in on Jan. 20, inspiring the Delaware Humane Association (DHA) to celebrate with a ceremony they're calling an "indoguration."

PUPPY BOWL AND ITS FURRY COMPETITORS TO RETURN THIS YEAR, DESPITE PANDEMIC

On Jan. 17 at 3 p.m., the DHA and Pumpkin Petcare (a pet insurance group) will host the "Indoguration," which they're advertising as "the world's largest virtual party for dogs," according to an event invite. The nonprofit seeks donations of $10 or more for admission to the Zoom soiree, "to help more shelter animals like Major live the American Dream!"

The DHA cares for over 2,000 cats and dogs each year, providing food, shelter and medical attention, as well as affordable vaccination clinics, microchipping and a pet food pantry.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The president-elect and his wife Dr. Jill Biden adopted Major from the Wilmington animal rescue in 2018 after fostering him for a time, the group wrote on Facebook. The pup joined Champ, the Bidens' other German shepherd, who they got from a Pennsylvania breeder in 2008, Politico reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In late November, Biden fractured his right foot after chasing Major and briefly wore a walking boot during the recovery.