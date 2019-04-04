Beyoncé partners with Adidas to relaunch athleisure brand Ivy Park

Beyoncé will be partnering with Adidas to relaunch her Ivy Park brand, the athletic brand announced Thursday.

The 37-year-old Grammy winner will also help develop new products and apparel as a “creative partner” with the German company.

BEYONCE TEARFULLY DEDICATES GLAAD AWARD TO DECEASED UNCLE WHO LOST BATTLE WITH HIV

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” Beyoncé said in an online statement. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business."

“I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader,” the singer added.

Through the partnership with Beyoncé, Adidas will create new lifestyle and performance products and develop a program “ focused on empowering and enabling the next generation of athletes, creators and leaders,” according to the company.

ADIDAS PULLS ALL-WHITE SNEAKER HONORING BLACK HISTORY MONTH AFTER BACKLASH: ‘TRY CONSULTING WITH ACTUAL BLACK PEOPLE’

“This partnership respects Beyoncé’s ownership of her company which continues her journey as one of the first black women to be the sole owner of an athleisure brand,” the announcement said.

Beyoncé first launched her athleisure brand Ivy Park in 2016 with Topshop but cut ties with the company in November after sexual misconduct and racial harassment allegations were made against the head of the company, according to Us Weekly.

The news of Beyoncé’s partnership comes soon after she and her husband, Jay-Z, received the Vanguard Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in March, in honor of the music couple’s support for the LGBTQ community.

This year, the singer will also star as Nala in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Lion King,” which is set to be released this summer.