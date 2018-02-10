Best Valentine’s Day flower deals at grocery stores

Valentine’s Day will be here in a heartbeat, and the freshest flowers will be gone from store shelves even sooner. No matter how you and your special someone plan to celebrate on February 14, florals are always a thoughtful gift.

Ahead of the holiday, check out this bouquet of sweet specials that you can grab on your next supermarket run.

Aldi: The store is offering a dozen roses for $13 from Feb. 11 to 14, as well as plenty of sweet holiday treats like chocolate truffles and heart-shaped marshmallows, Real Simple reports.

Costco: If you really want to wow your Valentine, scoop up an incredible deal with 50 stem roses for $50. Better yet, Real Simple adds that not only is shipping free, but you also don’t need to be a Costco member to purchase.

Lidl: The German-based grocer is getting into the Valentine’s spirit by offering a dozen Rainforest Alliance-certified roses for $9.99, as well as various mixed bouquets and potted plants starting at $3.99, the company confirmed to Fox News via press release.

Publix: In honor of V-day, the supermarket is offering a premium dozen red roses for $19.99.

Trader Joe’s: From February 10-14, the funky chain is selling “bodacious bouquets” of a dozen roses for $12.99, in a plethora of color options across all locations.

Wegmans: From tulip bundles for $6 to lovely bouquets with vases beginning at $20, savings are surely in bloom at the grocery store.

Whole Foods: From Feb. 7 to 14, Amazon and Whole Foods have teamed up for a special discount on Whole Trade Certified roses. Nationwide, customers can purchase two dozen roses for $24.99, while Amazon Prime members save even more on two dozen roses for just $19.99, according to a press release.