Cool Valentine’s Day dates beyond dinner and a movie

Whether you love, loathe, can’t stand, or can’t get enough of Valentine’s Day, the holiday is swiftly approaching, according to both the calendar and shops filled to the brim with all things hearts, candy and teddy bears. While millions of Americans in relationships eagerly await February 14, many admit to being bored with the day’s traditional fanfare.

According to a new study by Groupon, one in four couples say their Valentine's Day rituals have become routine. Not only do 53 of Americans polled feel they celebrate the holiday the same way year after year, most claim that they can predict exactly what their partner will get them. Yawn!

Instead of going the typical dinner and movie route, check out these five fresh suggestions for spicing up the most romantic day of the year with your loved one.

Enjoy a breakfast date

Who says Valentine’s Day is only worth celebrating over a candle lit dinner? Wake up early to grab a quick bite at a favorite local spot, or get busy in the kitchen for a breakfast-and-bed feast.

Squeeze in some exercise

While February’s brutal temperatures make it easy to slack on fitness resolutions, shake up your usual schedule and make time for a workout on V-day. Whether it’s a simple trip to the gym or venture outdoors for ice skating, hiking, running, or a walk, getting the blood flowing is great for the heart, in more ways than one.

Go somewhere new

For all its sappy fanfare, Valentine’s Day is an ideal time to go somewhere new with your partner. Whether you’ve been dying to attend a specialized cooking class, hit a karaoke bar or even sneak away for a weekend road trip, make the most of the freedom that the holiday offers.

Host a paint and wine evening



If you’re feeling adventurous, break out the vino and some new paints for a bonafide art and vino event in the comfort of your very own home. Extra points for painting a portrait of something special, like a family pet or the kids.

Recreate your first date

Whether you met on the old college green or in a noisy bar, there’s something sweet about toasting the holiday where your love story began. No matter if where you met is near or far from where home is now, that special place deserves a proper salute on Feb. 14.

