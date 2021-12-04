The best tech gifts for 2021

Tech junkies are tough when it comes to holiday shopping. Well, this holiday season, get ready to impress them with these best-in-class presents. From the latest Google and Apple releases to a mobile projector they didn’t know they needed, we saved you the grunt work in selecting the best gifts ever.

Apple iPad mini, from $499

For the loved one who’s always curled up on the couch playing their favorite chess app or the traveler who loves watching their favorite shows on the move, the latest iPad mini is for them. It’s very ergonomic for people with smaller hands, boasts an incredible display, and is nice and lightweight for people who are using it for commutes, travel, coffee shop jaunts and the like. With up to 80% faster performance than the previous generation, we also love that it charges quickly (it features a new USB-C port) and that the fingerprint scanner is on the power button, so it doesn’t take up any screen real estate. Take use of the free personal engraving option to give it that extra special touch, and pair it with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) ($129) to round out the gift for someone who likes using their tablet to sketch, take notes and mark up PDFs (you can also personalize the Apple Pencil for free).

For the smartphone enthusiast, they’re sure to be wowed by the Pixel 6, Google's newest smartphone and the first to feature the Google Tensor silicon chip, embedding AI and machine learning into the best-in-class phone. It also features an amazing camera with tools like the Magic Eraser (perfect if a passerby is in the background of your photo), 48-hour extreme battery saving mode, Live Translate across text, camera and video, and water- and dust-resistant qualities.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop, from $1,219.99

This compact yet sophisticated laptop is perfect for the student or glued-to-their-laptop family member in your life. Providing up to 14 hours of battery life on a Full HD+ model, there’s a stunning display with a four-sided InfinityEdge to optimize your viewing experience (and an optional 4K Ultra HD+ touch display) and a backlit keyboard with larger key caps as well as a larger touchpad for ease of use. FYI: Dell is offering a slew of Black Friday deals here, including the XPS 13, XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop and Inspiron 15 Laptop for 20% off the list price.

For the video gamer in your inner circle, look no further than these incredible wireless headphones. Not only are they great for video games, but they have crystal-clear sound for listening to music and chatting with friends, too. Three new color combinations just hit the market, to boot.

With a sleek design, this device combines the latest in smart home technology with best-in-class air filtration to provide cleaner air, capturing up to 99.97% of airborne particles passing through the filter. The device also integrates with Google Home, Alexa and Siri, and has an automated fan that kicks on when particles are detected. For air purity geeks, they’ll also love that it connects to an app where they can enjoy a dashboard of intel on air quality insights specific to their home and what they can do to improve the situation. Shop Amazon’s Black Friday deal offering the Smart Air Purifier Tower 20% off from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. FYI: This air purifier is available in two sizes to fit the needs of various spaces.

For all their streaming needs, gadget enthusiasts will love this mobile projector that launches on Amazon and Best Buy starting in early December 2021. The GOPIX1 incorporates the most advanced technology in an ultra-thin device to deliver a 75-inch image with a built-in speaker. It’s compatible with Apple and Android smartphones, a variety of laptops, tablets and more. Best of all? It fits in their pocket for easy transport.

Who knew a security camera could be so stylish? Available in Fog (blue), Snow (white), Linen (beige and gray) and Sand (light pink with a maple wood base), this plug-in-and-go security camera lets you keep tabs on what’s happening at home 24/7 and sends you intelligent alerts as needed (like if the dog walker forgot to close the door). The recipient can place it on any flat surface or use the built-in wall mount.

On sale for a Black Friday deal, it’s time to give Dad or your roomie the gift of an enhanced work and/or entertainment experience with this 24-inch, full-HD monitor that features a built-in 5MP privacy pop-up camera (it stays out of view until you’re ready to start your video call) with noise-canceling microphones and dual 5W speakers for a superb video chat experience. Another spec we love here is Dell’s TÜV-certified ComfortView Plus, an always-on low blue light reduction technology that optimizes eye comfort while retaining color accuracy.

For the lady in your life who can’t get enough of her beauty gizmos, snag this amazing gift for 41% off with a Black Friday deal going on now. The device helps to improve skin quality courtesy of sonic oscillation and rotation (choose from 100 custom cleaning combinations) to deep clean pores and exfoliate skin like never before. This gift set includes an array of superb skin products like multi-tea facial cleanser, botanical serum, moisturizers and grapefruit facial scrub.

GoPro HERO10 Black, from $349.98 with one-year GoPro subscription

Adrenaline junkies will adore this remarkable new waterproof video camera from GoPro that uses the company’s new high-performance GP2 processor and accordingly showcases incredible video stabilization, too. We also appreciate that it’s cloud connected, meaning that as soon as you charge the apparatus, your content is automatically uploaded to the cloud for safekeeping.

Someone special getting a bike, skateboard or scooter this holiday season? Pair that gift with this state-of-the-art helmet that uses car technology of lights and turning signals to make cycling safer. The sleek helmet is also designed with lighting to make it stand out on the road via headlights and rear lights smartly positioned in drivers’ natural sight line. Choose from black, white, electric lime, red or a mix of blue and white.

Currently on sale for the lowest price ever, if there’s ever been a time when our bathrooms have become a spa and hygiene is top of mind, it’s now. This high-tech bidet uses touchless technology and UV sterilization with a stainless steel self-cleaning nozzle, automatic seat and lid controls, adjustable water pressure and seat temperature, three-stage warm air dryer and more. Your cleanliness-obsessed better half is going to go wild for this one.

The active set will swoon for this fantastic health and fitness tracker that has a color touchscreen. In addition to tracking steps, heart rate and mileage, bells and whistles like smartphone notifications, contactless payments and 20+ colorful clock faces are available. The Charge 5 also offers tools to track and manage stress levels, heart health and sleep.

The Apple tech gurus on your holiday shopping list will delight in receiving this phone case that features a flexible, easy-to-grip strap on the back to help prevent drops and let you keep your hands free to carry other items. The BOOST case also has a built-in kickstand to prop up phones for FaceTime calls or entertainment viewing. Get 10% off your first order with code WELCOME10.

Pen connoisseurs will give this tech-forward pen, well, the green light for its LED green light that allows you to see what you’re writing in dark conditions (it can also be used with night-vision devices). Frequently used by members of the U.S. military, it was designed to withstand use in combat, so you know it will more than live up to your everyday needs. The pen is manufactured by Alphapointe, one of the largest employers of people who are blind and one of the largest providers of rehabilitation/training services for people who are blind in the nation. All sales proceeds support the nonprofit’s work.

