Best man pranks groom, pretends to be bride during first look, viral video shows

This groom had quite a shock on his wedding day!

A groom was recently pranked by his best man during what was supposed to be the groom’s first look at his new bride.

In a clip posted on TikTok, the best man -- wearing a white dress, a veil and no shoes and holding a bouquet -- walks up behind the groom and puts his hand on the groom’s shoulder.

The groom turns around slowly with his eyes closed, presumably in anticipation of seeing his soon-to-be wife.

However, when he opens his eyes, the groom is clearly shocked to see his best man instead, pretending to be his bride.

As onlookers start laughing and clapping, the groom shouts, "Oh my god" and begins laughing uncontrollably.

The clip, posted by TikTok user raphipineda, was captioned: "When the groom thinks it’s gonna be a first look but it’s actually the best man."

Since the hilarious prank was posted on TikTok last week, the video has been viewed more than 1.2 million times.

Commenters on the clip said they enjoyed the hilarious prank -- and the groom’s great reaction.

"This is literally the funniest thing I’ve ever seen," one person wrote.

Another person commented: "This is the best thing I’ve seen all day."

"His laugh made it even funnier," one commenter said.

Someone else wrote: "Everybody busting out laughing at the same time was 100% the best part."

Other people pointed out how the joke probably helped calm the groom’s nerves on his big day.

"Great way to destress before the main event!!" someone said.

Another commenter wrote: "This is so fantastic. Probably broke up the nerves too!"