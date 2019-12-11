Best man found guilty of assaulting bride, bride's family, after she tried to get groom to go to bed

The best man at a wedding in Wales has been found guilty of assaulting the bride and several members of her family after she tried to convince the groom it was time for bed.

Tomos Rhydian Wilson, the 29-year-old brother of the groom, was sentenced to perform 12 months of community service and pay fines to each of the women he assaulted after appearing at a recent sentencing in Aberystwyth, in Wales.

The incident broke out after Wilson’s brother’s wedding on July 27, SWNS reported.

The bride, Erin Mason-George, had allegedly asked her new husband Steffan to go to bed, believing he had already had too much to drink. This enraged Wilson, who reportedly threw punches at her and attempted to drag her down a staircase by her wedding dress.

During the rampage, Wilson also assaulted Mason-George’s two sisters and mother, and caused damage to the venue. The manager of that venue — the Lampeter’s Falcondale Hotel — was also grabbed by the shirt during the altercation.

In addition to physically assaulting members of the bride’s family, Wilson reportedly told his own brother that he was “no longer a Wilson” amid his outburst, and yelled that Steffan never should have married Mason-George.

A judge at the Aberystwyth Justice Centre ultimately found Wilson guilty of five charges of assault and two charges of criminal damage.

During sentencing, the judge also added that Wilson’s actions tainted the ceremony with "thoughts and bad memories of what should have been a happy event,” per SWNS.

The bride's injuries, and her family’s, were not believed to be serious.