Behr Paint Company reveals 2023 Color of the Year: 'Limitless design and décor possibilities'

A warm shade of white is the Behr Paint Company’s 2023 Color of the Year.

The 75-year-old company unveiled its trendy paint color – Blank Canvas – on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Behr said it thinks Blank Canvas will "inspire feelings of tranquility and renewal" while offering "limitless design and décor possibilities," according to a press release.

Behr said internal research the company conducted in partnership with Lifestory Research, a third-party market research firm, found that 77% of 1,019 U.S. homeowners think of the color positively.

The small-scale study also reportedly found that 75% of American homeowners believe the color white promotes relaxation and 63% believe the color is mood-boosting.

White paint colors are top sellers at the Behr Paint Company, according to Jodi Allen, the brand’s global marketing officer.

"With so many options to choose from, we wanted to spotlight the one that we believe is most versatile, and truly the perfect shade of white for any project," Allen said, in a statement.

She continued, "Blank Canvas always makes a design-forward statement, whether you're a homeowner working on a DIY living space, or a professional painter seeking your go-to white to use on countless projects for years to come."

Designers at Behr Paint Company have put together an online color palette that shows which paint colors they believe work best with Blank Canvas.

The five colors that were expert-picked from Behr include a green known as Vine Leaf, a blue known as Midnight Blue, and three gray shades known as Vintage Pewter, Gratifying Gray and Cracked Pepper.

"This white easily harmonizes with a wide range of hues, including neutrals, earth tones and pastels for a charming and cozy appeal," Erika Woelfel, Behr’s vice president of color and creative services, said in a statement.

She went on to say she thinks Blank Canvas works with "black for a dramatic impact" and "cobalt blue to instantly lift your mood."

If an accent wall is desired, experts at Behr recommend pairing Blank Canvas with Half Sea Fog, Perfect Taupe, Spanish Sand, Smokey Pink, Pure Earth, Hybrid, Spiced Mustard, Vermilion, Aubergine, Conifer Green and Sophisticated Teal, according to the paint company’s website.

Behr’s 2023 Color of the Year announcement comes six days after the company celebrated its 75th anniversary.