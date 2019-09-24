Beauty blogger criticized for 'housewife hair' tutorial: 'Disappointing'

A beauty blogger has come under fire after creating a “housewife hair” tutorial to help viewers bag their “dream husband” — but she insists it was just a joke.

New Zealand-born Sally Jo, who now lives in Australia, shared the styling tutorial on her YouTube channel earlier this month.

In the video, she creates her “signature” soft bouncy do that she describes as her “wifey curls.”

She titled her tutorial: “Housewife hair tutorial, attract your dream husband!”

But viewers were quick to criticize the title, claiming that Sally Jo was sending a “bad message” to her younger fans.

Promoting her video on her Instagram account, Sally wrote: “After many requests I finally filmed a vid on my ‘housewife’ hair soft, bouncy curls.”

During the video, she shows viewers how to create barrel curls before gently brushing them out.

She says, “It’s like with each brush you get a new potential husband because they are just so bouncy.”

And fans were seriously unimpressed by her comments, claiming they were “disappointing.”

One said, “Title of this video … girl you trying to take us back 50 years? I clicked on this video hoping you were taking the piss with that title.”

“Sad you’re an inspiration to young girls everywhere and your title has two references to being a housewife and doing your hair to attract a man.

“I’m a genuine fan of you and I’m your age. But disappointed with your title. Why not.. 'Hair tutorial-Attract your self-esteem' … something …"

Agreeing, another said, “What the hell is that video title? Do your hair certain way to please men and attract a husband? Great that you’re teaching your young audience this. Pff.”

However, Sally has since responded to fans, claiming the title of the video was a “joke.”

She wrote, “Hey guys just want to point out that the title is a joke, I forget not everyone is as sarcastic as me.

“My subbies /followers from Instagram have had a running joke for a while now about how I do ‘housewife hair,’ I definitely didn’t mean to offend anyone!”

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.