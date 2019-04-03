Barber lights customer's hair on fire during unbelievable haircut

This is the terrifying moment a barber sets a customer’s hair on fire while giving him a haircut.

Nail-biting footage shows the hairdresser ditching the scissors to use gel before using a lighter to set his client’s hair on fire, presumably to remove split ends.

The barber used two combs to cut and style the flaming hair as the nervous customer sits in the hot seat.

Footage taken at the salon in Chennai, south India, detailed the hairdresser continuing to brush the customer’s tresses, until the flame burned out after 12 seconds.

The unusual hairstyling technique has reportedly been growing in popularity across India through the last few years.

Customers are said to pay between $25 to $50 for the unbelievable haircut, with many salons offering the style without a license to keep up with growing demand.

This story was originally published by SWNS.

