Woman serves as 'ring' for cousin's engagement photo in viral moment

One woman lent a helping hand to her newly engaged cousin in a now-viral photo.

Twitter user @goodgaljenjen shared a photo on Saturday showing a couple apparently kissing -- with a manicured hand showing off the engagement ring in front of them.

However, a second photo showed @goodgaljenjen -- who lists her name as Jenna -- was actually wearing the sparkler as part of an optical illusion while holding her phone in her other hand as she was next to the couple.

“My cousin’s boyfriend proposed to her but she didn’t have her nails done lmao,” Jenna, whose Twitter lists her as based in Melbourne, Australia, wrote when sharing the images in the tweet, which has been retweeted more than 207,000 times and liked more than 863,000 times.

Jenna later posted the photo she captured on her phone, too.

She also offered some background on the proposal in another tweet about the couple.

“Diana is a nurse so she never has her nails done. José planned this surprise proposal & couldn’t really get her to do her nails without raising suspicion,” she said.

She also explained how the future groom tricked his bride-to-be. “José convinced Diana that the celebration was for his parent’s wedding anniversary, before getting on his knees and revealing that it was all really for her!”

Still, she said Diana set up her own “proposal party” with photographers, where they captured the shot.

Jenna did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.