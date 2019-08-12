ASOS' tie-dye joggers likened to 'poopy pants' due to design: 'We all have accidents'

Uh…

A pair of tie-dye pants sold online by ASOS is being mocked for its “poopy” color choice and placement.

ONLINE RETAILER PRETTYLITTLETHING NOW SELLING OUTFIT DIRECTLY INSPIRED BY VIRAL WINE-STAINED JUMPSUIT

The $28 Public Desire relaxed joggers feature brown tie-dye bands up the legs of the white pants, a design that corresponds to a matching white long-sleeve crop top.

However, the tie-dye style, which is immensely popular this season, is being called out for how the brown splotches line up on the rear of the pants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The design has since been dubbed “poopy pants.”

“We all have accidents, but worry not about them stains on your behind! These trousers are the perfect cover!” a Facebook account devoted to ASOS’s “fashion fails” posted in a caption, along with a link to the pants.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

This isn’t the first (nor will it likely be the last) time ASOS has come under fire for its odd fashion choices.

Just two weeks ago, the online fashion retailer sold a $553 “Lacetex Slip Dress” from award-winning designer Elissa Poppy. The see-through look was immediately ridiculed for looking like an “onion bag.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"350 [pounds] for a dress that looks like onion bag sack allow that," wrote one Twitter user.