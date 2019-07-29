Online retailer PrettyLittleThing now selling outfit directly inspired by viral wine-stained jumpsuit

The young woman who turned a style setback into an envious outfit has officially inspired a major clothing retailer with her impromptu ingenuity.

Online retailer PrettyLittleThing has officially started selling a pink-and-white jumpsuit inspired by the 19-year-old Eleanor Walton, who went viral for spontaneously dyeing her own PrettyLittleThing jumpsuit pink in order to hide a wine stain.

Walton’s flair for fashion began making headlines earlier this month, after she and several friends visited the Ripton Races racetrack in North Yorkshire, England, and a stranger accidentally bumped into her, causing her to spill red wine all over her white jumpsuit. Instead of going home or changing, Walton and her friend Mia Williamson, 18, came up with another idea entirely: Dye the rest of her outfit pink to match — using more red wine.

The two filled a bathroom sink with wine and submerged parts of the jumpsuit in it, and then held it under a hand dryer before Walton slipped it back on.

The result, to their surprise, was a “magical, glorious pattern.”

PrettyLittleThing soon took notice, too, and gave Walton a shout-out on Twitter, much to Walton’s delight.

And now, the retailer is selling a jumpsuit directly inspired by Walton’s, calling it the “Burgundy Tie Dye Scuba High Neck Tie Waist Jumpsuit.”

PrettyLittleThing describes the $45 item as the “look everyone's totally obsessing over,” and even included two photos of Walton in her stained jumpsuit on the product page.

Walton, meanwhile, seems absolutely thrilled at the news.

“AS IF,” she wrote on Twitter, in response to news of the item hitting the online shop. “If I see anyone out wearing this [I] am buying u a drink.”

A representative for PrettyLittleThing was not immediately available to expand on the details of its and Walton’s collaboration or partnership, if any.