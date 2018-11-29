Army soldier's emotional reunion with dog at airport goes viral

They don’t call them man’s best friend for nothing.

An Army soldier who returned home on Thanksgiving was greeted by her family members at the airport, including her beloved dog, and the emotional reunion has gone viral.

Cassandra Cabrera deployed to Africa when her pet, Miss May, was just a puppy, so she was worried the animal wouldn’t remember her when she came home, ABC News reports.

As she comes down the escalator at the Sacramento Airport just in time for the holiday, her family and pup eagerly await the reunion.

As soon as the dog sees her owner, she goes nuts. Miss May can’t contain her joy, wagging her tail, licking Cabrera and jumping up and down excitedly.