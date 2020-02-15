Arizona widow gets final Valentine's Day gift from husband months after his death

A widow in Arizona got a Valentine’s Day gift from the afterlife this year.



Debra Tenney received a bouquet of yellow flowers from her late husband Randy Tenney just months after he lost his battle with cancer in December 2019.



Every year since they got married in 1974, the father of eight would shower his wife on the holiday of love with flowers and a poem.



CHIP GAINES LEAVES WIFE JOANNA GAINES MASSIVE LOVE ON ON VALENTINE'S DAY



This year, on the first Valentine’s Day without her husband of nearly 45 years, Debra Tenney was surprised with his very last gift.

The widow was caught on camera at the moment she received the yellow flower arrangement crowned with a single red rose.



It was accompanied by a poem that read: "Roses are red, Violets are blue, Yelling from Heaven that I will always love you. With love from your eternal Valentine, R.T.”



Debra Tenney immediately burst into tears of joy.



“She knew right away they were his because of the yellow flowers. He had this saying that he loved to scatter sunshine,” their son Jeff Tenney told Fox 10 Phoenix. “It was his life motto.”



CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER



“My sister had said just how happy and special that had made her feel ... and that at the lowest part of his life and some of the biggest struggles that he had been through, he was still thinking of her," he added.

Randy Tenney, 65, passed away after a months-long battle with glioblastoma, a rare brain cancer. Knowing he’d likely not survive to see another Valentine’s Day, the doting husband planned ahead by arranging the order months in advance.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



“When I walked over and opened the card, I couldn’t even control myself. It was, it was him,” Debra Tenney told KPHO. “I guess you could call this my real life 'P.S. I Love You' miracle.”