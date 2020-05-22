Arizona man's epic obituary goes viral: 'The party will never be the same'

A heartfelt obituary is making the rounds on Twitter for its hysterical ode to its late, great subject, who commenters agree was one hell of a guy.

Randall Jacobs of Phoenix passed away on May 4 at the age of 65. His colorful obit, however, hit Twitter on Wednesday, where it has since received over 116,000 likes, 17,000 shares and a thousand comments. Many users wished they had gotten the chance to meet the “legend” and “rare man” themselves.

According to the tribute, Jacobs’ friends called him RJ, but he was affectionately known as Uncle Bunky or "The Bunkster" to his family. Jacobs fearlessly lived his life in a way “that would have sent a lesser man to his grave decades earlier” and always did as he pleased.

“Uncle Bunky burned the candle, and whatever else was handy, at both ends. He spoke in a gravelly patois of wisecracks, mangled metaphors, and inspired profanity that reflected the Arizona dive bars, Colorado ski slopes, and various dodgy establishments where he spent his days and nights,” the obituary read. “He was a living, breathing ‘hang loose’ sign, a swaggering hybrid of Zoni desert rat, SoCal hobo, and Telluride ski bum.”

Known and loved for his one-of-a-kind personality and sense of adventure, Jacobs had a “chaotic energy and hysterical charm” as well as a “gentle soul.”

“A night out with Bunky could result in a court summons or a world-class hangover, but his friends and family would drop whatever they were doing to make a trip out to see him. His impish smile and irreverent sense of humor were enough to quell whatever sensibilities he offended,” the tribute continued. “He didn't mean any harm; that was just Bunky being Bunky.”

The Arizona man had a way with words, frequently slinging "Bunky-isms" like "mudflap" and "style master" at his "goombatz" nephews; often ordering his loved ones to “Do what Bunky say. Not what Bunky do."

Preceded in death by his beloved cat Kitters, he left his family with a sage, final Bunkyism soon before he passed.

“I'm ready for the dirt nap, but you can't leave the party if you can't find the door,” Jacobs mused.

“He found the door, but the party will never be the same without him,” the obit finished with a flourish.

In lieu of flowers, Jacobs’ family asked that well-wishers instead “pay someone's open bar tab, smoke a bowl, and fearlessly carve out some fresh lines through the trees on the gnarliest side of the mountain.”

In the days since, the loving tribute has caused a commotion on social media, with hundreds of condolences pouring in from across the country. Some said they found Jacobs' joie de vivre to be an inspiration.

"Next Tarantino movie should be based off Uncle Bunky," one declared.

“I'm getting misty and I didn't even know the guy,” another exclaimed.

From there, Jacobs’ nephew Chris Santa Maria came forward and identified himself as the author of the humorous obit, sharing even more stories about his Uncle Bunky’s incredible life and times.