6 apps to help de-stress in the new year

Just because 2022 is a new year doesn’t mean it won’t have many of the same stressors as 2021.

With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, it’s more important than ever to take care of yourself and your mental health in 2022.

There are many ways that people can relieve stress, but if you’re not sure where to start, there are apps right on your phone that could possibly help out.

Fox News found six apps to help you de-stress in 2022. Each of the apps is marked with the Apple App Store’s "Editor’s Choice" badge as of Tuesday.

So if one of your resolutions for the new year is to practice more self-care, here are six highly-rated apps to try in 2022.

Headspace

According to its page in the Apple App Store, Headspace gives users guided daily meditations, sleep meditations and breathing exercises. It also gives users ways to cope with stress, find focus, build productivity and boost their moods with at-home workouts.

Users can start with a free trial, but once that expires, subscriptions cost $12.99 per month or $69.99 per year, according to the app page.

As of Tuesday, Headspace is ranked at 31 in the Health & Fitness category in the Apple App Store.

Calm

Calm also helps its users practice mindfulness, meditate and get better sleep, according to its website. The app – which is ranked at number 3 on the Health & Fitness category on Apple – also offers "video lessons on mindful movement" and has music to help users "focus, relax, sleep," the website says.

According to the app page, Calm is free, but to get Calm Premium, users have to pay $69.99 for the year after a 7-day free trial. Alternatively, users can also buy "Calm for Life" and pay $399.99 once to use everything on the app forever, according to the website.

Sanvello

According to Sanvello’s App Store page, the app includes therapy in some states, coaching, coping techniques, meditations, goal tracking and mood tracking. The app also has discussion boards and chat groups where people can find community.

The Sanvello app is free to use, but if you want the premium version – which includes "unlimited use of all tools" – some health providers could cover it, according to the Sanvello website.

If your insurance doesn’t cover it, Sanvello has various subscriptions for different uses. Someone who wants Sanvello’s self-care membership will pay $8.99 per month or $53.99 per year. Meanwhile, coaching costs $50 per month or $350 per year and therapy costs an average of $140 for an initial appointment and $85 for follow-up appointments.

Insight Timer

Insight Timer is a meditation app offering guided meditations, talks from mindfulness experts, neuroscientists and psychologists and music tracks to help users "calm the mind, reduce anxiety, manage stress, sleep deeply and improve happiness," according to the App Store page.

Though much of the app’s offerings are free, Insight Timer offers a premium version that has an advanced player, high-quality audio as well as insight courses and the option to listen to meditations offline. The premium version costs $59.99 per year, or $9.99 per month, according to the App Store page.

Ten Percent Happier

According to the platform’s App Store page, Ten Percent Happier has more than 500 guided meditations including shorter meditations for a busy life and meditations focused on helping users fall asleep and stay asleep through the night.

The app has a free version, which includes three functions: "learn the basics," "stats and performance-tracking," and "daily reminders," according to the website.

For the full version, which includes access to all the app’s guided meditations as well as sleep meditations, personal coaching, practical teaching and a built-in timer, users have to pay $99 per year after a 7-day free trial.

Shine

According to its App Store page, Shine is a "daily self-care app" which includes daily meditations, weekly courses and monthly virtual workshops. The app, which was created by two women of color, includes meditations focused on a wide range of topics for people in specific communities or who are struggling with specific issues like finding joy or managing work frustrations.

Shine offers a $14.99 per month subscription or a $69.99 per month subscription.