Animal rescue group works to evacuate pets from Ukraine and reunite them with their owners

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The evacuations from Ukraine continue.

A group of former British military members is working in Ukraine to rescue animals from the war. According to a member of the group, they're also attempting to reunite refugees who may have been forced to abandon their pets when fleeing the violence.

While many evacuees are bringing their pets with them, many others have also been forced to leave their pets behind. This may have been due to the difficulty of traveling with certain animals or the challenges that bringing animals across borders can present.

RUSSIAN INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Breaking Chains is a group of former British military members who have seen combat that are in Ukraine, Fox 10 reports. According to a member of the group, they first arrived in the country when the bombings began.

"We are driving a thousand miles a day some days to get these animals," Tom, who only gave the news outlet his first name, said.

"We are reuniting people with animals that have lost their husbands, lost their children, lost their houses, lost their country, lost their jobs," he continued, "they have nothing left apart from the love they have for this dog."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this week, the group saved 120 animals from a shelter that had been hit by airstrikes multiple times.

Tom explained that reuniting pets with their owners could take anywhere from a few weeks to multiple years. Fox News previously reported that multiple countries have relaxed their rules for bringing pets across their borders to make it easier for Ukrainian refugees. Still, many have been forced to leave animals behind.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Breaking Chains is also helping a struggling children's hospital in Ukraine. Many of the patients are too sick to travel, and the war has made getting supplies and medicine difficult.